مشاهد ’صادمة’.. مخدر ’الزومبي’ يُثير الرعب في الشوارع الأمريكية

The Zombie apocalypse below Hollywood land!
Flesh eating drug 'tranq/xylazine' in LA streets. Officials say they can't ban it because it's legal!
It's all by design and looks like a giant experiment the government is doing with these drugs! pic.twitter.com/cWh4HW5OL2
— Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) May 15, 2023
The Zombie apocalypse below Hollywood land!
Flesh eating drug 'tranq/xylazine' in LA streets. Officials say they can't ban it because it's legal!
It's all by design and looks like a giant experiment the government is doing with these drugs! pic.twitter.com/cWh4HW5OL2
You can avoid the street’s littered with drug addicted zombies pic.twitter.com/iPH0JvGvhx
— Cris Melendez (@ThePatriot143) May 19, 2023
You can avoid the street’s littered with drug addicted zombies pic.twitter.com/iPH0JvGvhx
#LosAngeles' 'zombie' hell: Flesh-eating #drug 'tranq' takes over city's streets as users with rotting skin are seen hunched over and spaced out - but officials say they can't ban it because it's legal pic.twitter.com/VN46F84GmB
— Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 15, 2023
#LosAngeles' 'zombie' hell: Flesh-eating #drug 'tranq' takes over city's streets as users with rotting skin are seen hunched over and spaced out - but officials say they can't ban it because it's legal pic.twitter.com/VN46F84GmB
Health officials in Los Angeles, USA are raising alarm over the “concerning” spread of a “zombie drug” that can have gruesome effects on addicts including eating off their flesh.
Local street drug “tranq” — also known as animal tranquilizer xylazinehttps://t.co/toCEWzLvDh pic.twitter.com/XuSEL63vPq
— Emeraldloaded (@Emeraldloaded) May 15, 2023
Health officials in Los Angeles, USA are raising alarm over the “concerning” spread of a “zombie drug” that can have gruesome effects on addicts including eating off their flesh.
Local street drug “tranq” — also known as animal tranquilizer xylazinehttps://t.co/toCEWzLvDh pic.twitter.com/XuSEL63vPq
A flesh-eating zombie drug called tranq wreaks havoc on the streets of Los Angeles, causing severe and deadly effects. Officials are unable to ban it due to its legal status pic.twitter.com/3JIohThlkz
— Daily Turkic (@DailyTurkic) May 15, 2023
A flesh-eating zombie drug called tranq wreaks havoc on the streets of Los Angeles, causing severe and deadly effects. Officials are unable to ban it due to its legal status pic.twitter.com/3JIohThlkz