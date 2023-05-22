"كل شيء ممكن".. مغامر مبتور الساقين يتسلق قمة إيفرست

BREAKING NEWS – Hari Budha Magar creates history as he successfully conquers Everest
At around 3pm on May 19th, Hari stood victorious atop the world’s tallest mountain as the first ever double above-knee amputee to scale Mt Everest.
Thirteen years after losing his legs in… pic.twitter.com/a24j5ZYkvo
— Hari Budha Magar (@Hari_BudhaMagar) May 20, 2023
BREAKING NEWS – Hari Budha Magar creates history as he successfully conquers Everest
At around 3pm on May 19th, Hari stood victorious atop the world’s tallest mountain as the first ever double above-knee amputee to scale Mt Everest.
Thirteen years after losing his legs in… pic.twitter.com/a24j5ZYkvo