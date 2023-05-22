Alsumaria TV
"كل شيء ممكن".. مغامر مبتور الساقين يتسلق قمة إيفرست

منوعات

2023-05-22 | 04:45
&quot;كل شيء ممكن&quot;.. مغامر مبتور الساقين يتسلق قمة إيفرست
210 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- منوعات

بات الجندي النيبالي السابق هاري بودا ماغار أول شخص مبتور الساقين إلى ما فوق الركبتين ينجح في تسلق جبل إيفرست، كما أفاد أحد أعضاء فريقه

وقال هيم بيستا لـ"وكالة فرانس برس" إن ماغار "وصل إلى قمة إيفرست. وبعد وصوله بنجاح إلى القمة، عاد إلى مخيم متسلقي الجبال الرئيس، ومن المقرر أن يعود إلى كاتماندو اليوم".

وتعرض هاري بودا ماغار البالغ 43 عاماً، لبتر ساقيه بعدما داس لغماً يدوي الصنع خلال خدمته في أفغانستان سنة 2010، في إطار كتيبة الجنود النيباليين في صفوف الجيش البريطاني.

وكان اثنان فقط من مبتوري الساقين إلى ما دون الركبتين، قد نجحا في تسلّق إيفرست، وهما النيوزيلندي مارك إنغليس (في 2006)، والصيني شيا بويو (في 2018).

وسبق لماغار الذي جهز بأطراف اصطناعية، أن تسلق قمماً عدة، بينها جبل توبقال في المغرب، وبن نيفيس في اسكتلندا، ومون بلان في أوروبا.

وكان ماغار قد منع لسنوات عدة من تسلق أعلى جبل في العالم، بموجب قانون نيبالي يحظر تسلق إيفرست على الذين بترت سيقانهم أو الذين فقدوا البصر، لأسباب مرتبطة بالسلامة، إلا أن المحكمة العليا في نيبال ألغت العمل بالقانون في 2018.

وقال ماغار في نيسان الماضي: "بإمكاننا تكييف حياتنا مع وقتنا ووضعنا، كل شيء ممكن، لا يعود هناك أي حدود، بل تصبح السماء هي الحدود".

وتضم نيبال ثماني من أعلى 10 قمم في العالم، بينها إيفرست البالغ ارتفاعه 8849 متراً، فيما تستقبل كل موسم ربيع مئات المتسلقين.


>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
