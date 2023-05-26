Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
رياضة
خليجي 25
محليات
خاص السومرية
سياسة
أمن
دوليات
روسيا - أوكرانيا
كورونا اليوم
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
اقتصاد
علم وعالم
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
السومرية Kids
لقطات
مجتمع
منوعات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
العراق يخسر أمام تونس في مونديال الشباب
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

فتح باب طائرة في الجو يثير الذعر بين ركابها (فيديو)

منوعات

2023-05-26 | 07:39
فتح باب طائرة في الجو يثير الذعر بين ركابها (فيديو)
2,142 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - منوعات

تعرضت إحدى طائرات الركاب التابعة لشركة آسيانا إلى حادث فتح الباب قبيل هبوطها في مطار دايغو جنوب شرقي كوريا الجنوبية.

ونقلت وكالة يونهاب الكورية نقلا عن قطاع الطيران، الجمعة، أن طائرة برقم رحلة OZ8124 تابعة لشركة طيران آسيانا التي غادرت مطار جيجو في الساعة 11:49 قبل ظهر اليوم، تعرضت لفتح بابها فجأة قبيل هبوطها في مطار دايغو جنوب شرق كوريا في الساعة 12:45 بعد ظهر اليوم.

ووفقا لمقطع فيديو يصور تلك اللحظة، دخلت الرياح القوية داخل الطائرة، مما تسبب في اهتزاز المقاعد وتناثر خصلات شعر الركاب.
 

ولم يتعرض الركاب البالغ عددهم 194 شخصا لأذى، بينما نقل الذين تعرضوا لصعوبة في التنفس إلى مستشفى على متن سيارات إسعاف، ولم يتعرض أحد لفقدان الوعي.

وكان من ضمن الركاب، العديد من التلاميذ في المدارس الابتدائية والمتوسطة الذين يشاركون في منافسة الرياضة الوطنية للشباب المخطط لإقامتها في أولسان، السبت.

وقالت أم أحد التلاميذ يبلغ 12 عاما من العمر، إن الأطفال كانوا يهتزون ويبكون من الصدمة.

وقال مسؤول في الشركة: "قال راكب بالقرب من مخرج الطوارئ إنه حرك مقبض يد مخرج الطوارئ، وتجري الشرطة التحقيق لمعرفة السبب في الحادث بدقة".

>> حمل تطبيق السومرية وتابع آخر الأخبار أول بأول

>> أندرويد
>> آبل
>> هواوي
 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق السومرية - أخبار العراق
Messenger
telegram
أحدث الحلقات
علناً
Play
علناً
ابرز الخلافات على الموازنة وكم تبلغ حصة محافظات الوسط والجنوب - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-25
Play
ابرز الخلافات على الموازنة وكم تبلغ حصة محافظات الوسط والجنوب - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-25
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
التطرف الديني في العراق..جماعات بين لباس الدين والسياسة - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2023-05-25
Play
التطرف الديني في العراق..جماعات بين لباس الدين والسياسة - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2023-05-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-25
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
النجف الأشرف..الكوفة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 6
07:08 | 2023-05-25
Play
النجف الأشرف..الكوفة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 6
07:08 | 2023-05-25
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الانفلاونزا الصيفية وكيفية الحماية منها - الحلقة ٢٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-25
Play
الانفلاونزا الصيفية وكيفية الحماية منها - الحلقة ٢٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-25
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
من النجف.. أطيب الأكلات الشعبية وأجمل الأسواق - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2023-05-24
Play
من النجف.. أطيب الأكلات الشعبية وأجمل الأسواق - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2023-05-24
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
المنتجات العراقية المحلية - حلقة ٣ | الموسم ٥
17:00 | 2023-05-23
Play
المنتجات العراقية المحلية - حلقة ٣ | الموسم ٥
17:00 | 2023-05-23
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
مع مشعان الجبوري - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-23
Play
مع مشعان الجبوري - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-23
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان احمد ازرق - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-22
Play
الفنان احمد ازرق - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-22
خط أحمر
Play
خط أحمر
٤ متهمين وقعوا ضحية حبوب الكريستال في واسط - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-05-21
Play
٤ متهمين وقعوا ضحية حبوب الكريستال في واسط - الحلقة ٤ | الموسم 6
16:00 | 2023-05-21
الأكثر مشاهدة
علناً
Play
علناً
ابرز الخلافات على الموازنة وكم تبلغ حصة محافظات الوسط والجنوب - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-25
Play
ابرز الخلافات على الموازنة وكم تبلغ حصة محافظات الوسط والجنوب - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 2
15:30 | 2023-05-25
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
التطرف الديني في العراق..جماعات بين لباس الدين والسياسة - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2023-05-25
Play
التطرف الديني في العراق..جماعات بين لباس الدين والسياسة - الحلقة ٥ | الموسم 3
14:30 | 2023-05-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ أيار ٢٠٢٣ | 2023
12:45 | 2023-05-25
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
النجف الأشرف..الكوفة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 6
07:08 | 2023-05-25
Play
النجف الأشرف..الكوفة - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 6
07:08 | 2023-05-25
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الانفلاونزا الصيفية وكيفية الحماية منها - الحلقة ٢٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-25
Play
الانفلاونزا الصيفية وكيفية الحماية منها - الحلقة ٢٦ | الموسم 2
05:00 | 2023-05-25
صمون وزعتر
Play
صمون وزعتر
من النجف.. أطيب الأكلات الشعبية وأجمل الأسواق - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2023-05-24
Play
من النجف.. أطيب الأكلات الشعبية وأجمل الأسواق - حلقة ٥ | الموسم 5
14:30 | 2023-05-24
لقطات
Play
لقطات
صنع في العراق.. إنتاج المحولات الكهربائية | 52 دقيقة
13:00 | 2023-05-24
Play
صنع في العراق.. إنتاج المحولات الكهربائية | 52 دقيقة
13:00 | 2023-05-24
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
المنتجات العراقية المحلية - حلقة ٣ | الموسم ٥
17:00 | 2023-05-23
Play
المنتجات العراقية المحلية - حلقة ٣ | الموسم ٥
17:00 | 2023-05-23
بالمختزل
Play
بالمختزل
مع مشعان الجبوري - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-23
Play
مع مشعان الجبوري - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2023-05-23
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الفنان احمد ازرق - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-22
Play
الفنان احمد ازرق - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 2
14:30 | 2023-05-22
نعم
نعم
كلا
كلا
لا يهمني
لا يهمني
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
سياسة
مسلسلات
رياضة
لقطات
السومرية Kids
السومرية نيوز
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
سياسة
دوليات
منوعات
كورونا اليوم
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2023 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.