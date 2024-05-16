Alsumaria Tv
لوحة بورتريه للملك تشارلز الثالث تثير موجة من السخرية

منوعات

2024-05-16 | 09:09
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
لوحة بورتريه للملك تشارلز الثالث تثير موجة من السخرية
429 مشاهدة

كشف الملك البريطاني تشارلز عن أول لوحة بورتريه رسمية تُجسّده منذ تتويجه في مايو الماضي.

تفاصيل اللوحة
اللوحة التي يبلغ طولها 8.5 × 6.5 قدم هي للفنان البريطاني جوناثان يو، الذي رسم عددا من الشخصيات رفيعة المستوى طوال حياته المهنية بما في ذلك رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، والممثلة نيكول كيدمان والناشطة التعليمية ملالا يوسفزاي.


وتُصوّره اللوحة التي رسمها الفنان جوناثان يو أمام خلفية من الألوان الحمراء الزاهية، وهو يرتدي الزيّ الرسمي للوحدة العسكرية لحرس ويلز، مع فراشة فوق كتفه مباشرة.
 
ونقلت وكالة "رويترز" عن يو (53 عاماً) الذي رسم سابقاً الأمير الراحل فيليب والد تشارلز، قوله في بيان: "مثل الفراشة التي رسمتُها فوق كتفه، هذا البورتريه تطوَّر مثلما تحوَّل دور موضوعه في حياتنا العامة".

وتابع: "هدفي أيضاً كان الإشارة إلى تقاليد لوحات البورتريه الملكية، لكن بطريقة تعكس الملكية في القرن الـ21، وقبل كل شيء توصل الإنسانية العميقة التي يتمتّع بها صاحبها".

من جهته، قال قصر باكنغهام إنّ التكليف برسم اللوحة، التي كُشف عنها، الثلاثاء، يعود إلى عام 2020 للاحتفال بمرور 50 عاماً في 2022 على عضوية تشارلز، الذي كان حينها لا يزال أمير ويلز، في درابرز التي تأسست منذ أكثر من 600 عام، وهي جمعية تجارية لتجار الصوف.
   

مصير اللوحة
تم التكليف بهذا العمل للاحتفال بالذكرى الخمسين لعضوية تشارلز في شركة Drapers، التي تمول المبادرات التعليمية من بين الجهود الخيرية الأخرى، وسيتم عرضها للجمهور في الفترة من 16 مايو/أيار إلى 14 يونيو/حزيران في معرض فيليب مولد في لندن. وسيتم تعليقها لاحقًا في قاعة دريبرز اعتبارًا من نهاية أغسطس/آب إلى جانب الصور الملكية الأخرى.
 
رد فعل الملك
وبحسب ما ذكرته CNN في تقريرها كان الملك والملكة سعيدين بالصورة، وقال الفنان يو لبي بي سي، إن كاميلا قالت: "نعم، لقد حصلت عليه"، بعد رؤية النتيجة، في حين أن الملك "فوجئ قليلاً باللون القوي، ولكن بخلاف ذلك بدا وكأنه سعيد بها"، واصفاً اللوحة بأنّها "نابضة بالحياة".


آراء متباينة
أما رواد مواقع التواصل كان لهم رأي آخر، فرأى بعضهم أن اللوحة "فظيعة" بينما اعتبر آخرون أنها "مختلفة".

