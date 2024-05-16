لوحة بورتريه للملك تشارلز الثالث تثير موجة من السخرية

WATCH: King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation pic.twitter.com/6JFhzMvdJ3
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2024
WATCH: King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation pic.twitter.com/6JFhzMvdJ3
Who approved King Charles III’s new portrait cuz it looks like he’s in hell?! pic.twitter.com/sxbZRytXeL
— Kristen Van Nest ✍️ Author of WHERE TO NEST (@KristenVanNest) May 14, 2024
وشنّت الجماهير هجوماً شرساً عبر منصة "X"، وأطلق البعض كلمات انتقادية حول التلوين، مع تعليقات مثل "كما لو كان في الجحيم" أو "كما لو كان يستحم في الدماء".
King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic & satanic as you can imagine. 👹👹👹
This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler. Specifically, King Charles III. He is… pic.twitter.com/8m0JuXwMXy
— The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) May 16, 2024
Who approved King Charles III’s new portrait cuz it looks like he’s in hell?! pic.twitter.com/sxbZRytXeL
King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic & satanic as you can imagine. 👹👹👹
This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler. Specifically, King Charles III. He is… pic.twitter.com/8m0JuXwMXy
— The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) May 16, 2024
King Charles III just revealed a portrait of himself yesterday and it is about as demonic & satanic as you can imagine. 👹👹👹
This isn’t too shocking, if you consider the bloodlines of the Royal Family go back directly to Vlad The Impaler. Specifically, King Charles III. He is… pic.twitter.com/8m0JuXwMXy