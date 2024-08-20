Alsumaria Tv
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
سان جيرمان يواجه خطر الاستبعاد من دوري الأبطال
"لن استسلم".. باسم يوسف يفجر مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل

فن وثقافة

2024-08-20 | 08:24
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
&quot;لن استسلم&quot;.. باسم يوسف يفجر مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل
المصدر:
وكالات
4,346 مشاهدة

رد الكوميدي والإعلامي المصري باسم يوسف، اليوم الثلاثاء، على حساب تابع للحكومة الإسرائيلية في منصة إكس، بعبارة "عدت لأبقى وأكمل المسيرة".

وقال يوسف متسائلا في تعليق من حساب جديد ( @bassem_youssef9) دشنه اليوم بعد الغاء حسابه السابق الذي كان يتابعه 11 مليون على إكس: "هل أزعجتكم؟".
 

وكان متابعو يوسف تفاجأوا في وقت مبكر اليوم بتعليق الحساب القديم للكوميدي الشهير بعد أن نشر عليه سؤالا حول اللاسامية، وإن كان الاتهام بمعاداة السامية لا يزال يخيف الناس، لاسيما بعد أن أدرك الملايين حول العالم كيف استعملت تلك التهمة لتكميم الأفواه.

وما هي إلا لحظات حتى حظر حساب يوسف عن منصة التغريد الشهيرة.

إلا أن الإعلامي المصري سرعان ما دشن حساباً جديدا مؤكدا فيه أنه لن يسكت عن الفظائع التي ترتكب من قبل القوات الإسرائلية في قطاع غزة.

كما أوضح أن محاولات إخافته وإسكاته لن تنجح.

وغرد قائلا:" يحاولون إخافتي، وإيقافي، يحاولون محو الرأي الذي لا يعرفون الرد عليه.. هذه المحاولات تدفعني للمزيد من الاصرار، وتدفعني لمعرفة أن ارائي وقضيتي هي القضية الصح وقضيتهم هي الخاسرة وغير العادلة."

كما أردف في تغريدة أخرى:" قلت سابقاً أنني لست محارباً ولكني لن أستسلم."

إلى ذلك، فجر مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل، معلناً أنه سيطلق منصة تواصل اجتماعي جديدة!
 

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
 

باسم يوسف

مفاجأة

أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
التعصب الكروي في العراق - حلقة ٩٣ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-08-20
Play
التعصب الكروي في العراق - حلقة ٩٣ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-08-20
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد طريق الزائرين - الحلقة ٩٢ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-08-20
Play
بغداد طريق الزائرين - الحلقة ٩٢ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-08-20
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
وزارة التربية تظلم طالبة متفوقة بتهمة الغش - الحلقة ١٨ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-08-19
Play
وزارة التربية تظلم طالبة متفوقة بتهمة الغش - الحلقة ١٨ | الموسم 9
14:30 | 2024-08-19
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
19-08-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-08-19
Play
19-08-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-08-19
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
طلبات 19-8-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-08-19
Play
طلبات 19-8-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-08-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ اب ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-08-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ اب ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-08-19
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
جملة مفيدة 19-8-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-08-19
Play
جملة مفيدة 19-8-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-08-19
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
مسابقات 19-8-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-08-19
Play
مسابقات 19-8-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-08-19
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
مسابقات 19-8-2024 | 2024
09:28 | 2024-08-19
Play
مسابقات 19-8-2024 | 2024
09:28 | 2024-08-19
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - مقولة عجبتني 19-8-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-08-19
Play
الأبراج - مقولة عجبتني 19-8-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-08-19
اخترنا لك
اتهمت زوجة حارس العقار.. منزل فنانة مصرية يتعرض للسرقة
10:37 | 2024-08-20
فنانة عربية تعلن حملها بالطفل الثامن.. من هي "هنادي الكندري"؟ (فيديو)
07:15 | 2024-08-20
وزنها أصبح 45 كيلو.. الفنانة بدرية طلبة تتصدر "الترند" بسبب مرض خطير
06:38 | 2024-08-20
حياة الماعز.. كيف هدد "فلم هندي" الصورة الجديدة للسعودية بعين العالم؟
04:32 | 2024-08-20
شيرين تحذر من حساباتها على مواقع التواصل: "لم تعد تحت سيطرتي"
03:23 | 2024-08-20
أصالة تفاجئ النساء بتعليق "جريء"
14:33 | 2024-08-19
برجك للسنة الجديدة

