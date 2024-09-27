Alsumaria Tv
عقدان من العطاء والتحديات لنقل الحقيقة كما هي.. السومرية تطفئ شمعتها الـ20
خلال حفل مباشر لها.. نجمة شهيرة تصاب بجلطة دماغية على المسرح (فيديو)

فن وثقافة

2024-09-27 | 10:28
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
خلال حفل مباشر لها.. نجمة شهيرة تصاب بجلطة دماغية على المسرح (فيديو)
1,616 مشاهدة

أصيبت المغنية اليونانية الشهيرة مارينيلا بجلطة دماغية خلال حفلة موسيقية على مسرح أوديون الأثري في أثينا عند سفح الأكروبوليس، وتم نقلها إلى العناية المركزة.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو من المدرجات، المغنية الشعبية البالغة 86 عاما وهي تنهار على خشبة المسرح أمس الخميس، خلال الحفلة الذي أقيم في المسرح الروماني القديم عند سفح الأكروبوليس.


وتم إلغاء بقية الحفل الذي كان من المقرر أن يشارك فيه أيضا المغني اليوناني أنطونيس ريموس.

وقال مستشفى هيجيا في أثينا إن حالة مارينيلا مستقرة ولكن حرجة، وهي تتلقى العلاج في وحدة العناية المركزة بسبب نزيف حاد في المخ.

ومثّلت المغنية، التي تمتد مسيرتها المهنية لأكثر من 6 عقود، اليونان في مسابقة الأغنية الأوروبية (يوروفيجن) لعام 1974، والتي فازت بها فرقة "أبا" السويدية بأغنيتها "ووترلو".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
 

مانييلا

جلطة

حفلة

على المسرح

Alsumaria Tv
علناً
Play
علناً
شبكة التنصت وفساد المشاريع الاستثمارية - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-09-26
Play
شبكة التنصت وفساد المشاريع الاستثمارية - الحلقة ١٤ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-09-26
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الممثل الكوميدي نور محمد تقي - الحلقة ٢٤ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-09-26
Play
الممثل الكوميدي نور محمد تقي - الحلقة ٢٤ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-09-26
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 26-09-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-09-26
Play
العراق في دقيقة 26-09-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-09-26
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٦ آيلول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-09-26
Play
نشرة ٢٦ آيلول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-09-26
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
كيف اصبح سقف التعليم في العراق حالياً - حلقة ١٢٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-09-26
Play
كيف اصبح سقف التعليم في العراق حالياً - حلقة ١٢٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-09-26
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
كربلاء باب طويريج - الحلقة ١١٧ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-09-26
Play
كربلاء باب طويريج - الحلقة ١١٧ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-09-26
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
آدم وحواء 26-9-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-09-26
Play
آدم وحواء 26-9-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-09-26
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
مجمع بوابة العراق السكني.. حلم الفقراء بمتناول الاغنياء - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-09-25
Play
مجمع بوابة العراق السكني.. حلم الفقراء بمتناول الاغنياء - الحلقة ٢٣ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-09-25
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
الشامتون بمحور المقاومة.. ماذا عن طغيان الكيان؟ - حلقة ٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-09-25
Play
الشامتون بمحور المقاومة.. ماذا عن طغيان الكيان؟ - حلقة ٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-09-25
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
سباق نون 25-9-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-09-25
Play
سباق نون 25-9-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-09-25
برجك للسنة الجديدة

