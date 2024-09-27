خلال حفل مباشر لها.. نجمة شهيرة تصاب بجلطة دماغية على المسرح (فيديو)

86-year-old legendary Greek singer Marinella collapsed on stage during her concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on Wednesday and the concert was subsequently canceled.
She was taken to the hospital
The concert was a tribute to her long career#Μαρινελλαpic.twitter.com/sPycuEhHBs
