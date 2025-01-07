Alsumaria Tv
السجادة الحمراء في حفل "غولدن غلوبز" تستحق المشاهدة... إليكم أجمل إطلالات النجمات!

فن وثقافة

2025-01-07 | 10:10
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/44/جنيفر-فرحات
السجادة الحمراء في حفل &quot;غولدن غلوبز&quot; تستحق المشاهدة... إليكم أجمل إطلالات النجمات!
768 مشاهدة

بدأ حفل توزيع جوائز "غولدن غلوبز" بعرض السجادة الحمراء البراقة التي كانت بالطبع عرضاً للأزياء يستحق المشاهدة، لطالما إشتهر هذا الحدث بأنّه يبرز بعضاً من أكثر فساتين الـ Red Carpet تميّزاً على مر العصور. 

وهذا العام في النسخة الـ 82 لحفل GOLDEN GLOBES، شهدنا مجموعة متنوعة من الإطلالات المُستوحاة من أحدث صيحات منصات عروض الأزياء الشهيرة، والتي إرتدتها بعض النجمات وسنعرض بعضها في السطور التالية.

نيكول كيدمان

إختارت نيكول كيدمان فستان فضّي برّاق من دار الأزياء الشهيرة Balenciaga، وجاء بتصميم مكشوف الظهر وفتحة جريئة جداً ونسّقته مع مجوهرات ماسية فاخرة.
 



سيلينا غوميز

تميّز فستان الممثلة سيلينا بتصميم بسيط وطابع كلاسيكي راقٍ، حيث أضفى اللون الأزرق لمسة من الأناقة على القصة المُستقيمة. أما التفاصيل الدقيقة عند الكتفَين، فقد عزّزت من أنوثة التصميم، بحين أضاف ذيله الطويل لمسة ملكية جعلت الإطلالة أكثر أناقة وفخامة.
 



مايلي سايرس

إختارت مايلي فستاناً بتصميم جريء باللون الأسود من دار Celine لارتدائه في حفل غولد غلوبز، مزيّناً بأشرطة فضية لامعة أضفت لمسة من الأناقة على الإطلالة، ووضعت نظارات شمسية سوداء. فلم يستغرب الجمهور من إطلالة النجمة، إذ تعودوا على إطلالاتها الغريبة وغير المألوفة.
 



انجلينا جولي

إختارت أنجيلينا جولي فستاناً مزيناً بحبيبات الكريستال الصغيرة، وهو من مجموعة ربيع 2025 الخاصّة بدار الأزياء "Alexander McQueen". وتميّز الثوب بالكريستال المرصّع وجاء بتصميم مجسّم مع شراريب طويلة فضية اللون التي أضافت لمسة من الأناقة إلى الإطلالة.
 



زندايا

تألقّت زندايا بثوب مُذهل من تصميم "لويس فويتون"، وتميّز باللون البرتقالي، وتمّ تصميمه خصّيصاً لها ليتناسب مع قوامها الرشيق، وجاء الفستان من دون أكمام، مما أضفى عليه طابعاً عصرياً راقياً ونسّقته مع عقد ماسي زيّنته الأحجار الزمردية الخضراء.
 
>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب 
 

للنساء فقط

فن وثقافة

منوعات

السومرية

العراق

مشاهير

هوليوود

غولدن غلوبز

نجمات

اطلالات

Alsumaria Tv
