أناقة عائلة ايلي صعب تسرق الأضواء في حفلة ما قبل عرس سيليو وزين... شاهدوا الصور

فن وثقافة

2025-07-18 | 09:56
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/44/جنيفر-فرحات
أناقة عائلة ايلي صعب تسرق الأضواء في حفلة ما قبل عرس سيليو وزين... شاهدوا الصور
469 شوهد

في أجواءٍ من الفرح، الأناقة، والحب، احتفل نجل مسمم الأزياء اللبناني سيليو صعب وخطيبته زين القطامي بحفل ما قبل الزفاف الذي جمع الأهل والأصدقاء المقربين في ليلة لا تُنسى، مفعمة بالمشاعر الدافئة واللحظات الخاصة. الحفل الذي أُقيم في منطقة فقرا اللبنانية، كان بمثابة إعلان رمزي عن بداية فصل جديد في حياة الثنائي الشهير.

كما هو متوقّع من سيليو صعب، الذي ينتمي إلى عائلة مرموقة في عالم الأزياء، طغى على الحفل طابع الأناقة البسيطة والذوق الرفيع. فاختار العروسان ديكورًا يجمع بين الطابع البوهيمي واللمسات الكلاسيكية الناعمة، حيث تزيّنت الطاولات بأزهار موسمية ناعمة، وأضواء خافتة أضفت على المكان طابعًا رومانسيًا وحميميًا.

وضم الحفل مجموعة من الأصدقاء المقرّبين والعائلة، الذين حضروا لمشاركة العروسين فرحتهم. ولم يكن الحفل تقليديًا، بل حمل طابعًا شخصيًا يليق بقصة حب سيليو وزين، حيث شهد مزيجًا من الموسيقى الهادئة والرقص العفوي، وكلمات مؤثرة من الأصدقاء الذين تحدّثوا عن العلاقة الجميلة التي جمعت الثنائي.
 



إطلالات النساء الثلاث... كلودين وزين وكريستين

ولم يكن سحر الحفل مقتصرًا على الأجواء والموسيقى فقط، بل كان للجمال والأناقة حضورٌ لافت خطف الأنظار، خصوصًا مع ثلاث نساء تميّزن بإطلالة راقية وأسلوب خاص: والدة سيليو صعب، العروس زين، وزوجة شقيقه ايلي جونيور.

فأطلّت الوالدة كلودين صعب بإطلالة تعكس خبرة في الذوق وأناقة ناضجة، ظهرت والدة سيليو كرمز للرقي والفخامة الهادئة. ارتدت فستانًا بلون تدرّجات الفضي الميتاليك من دون حمالات، مزيّنًا بتطريزات يدوية دقيقة وبرّاقة، وتسريحة شعر كلاسيكية زادت من ملامحها إشراقًا. مكياجها كان بسيطًا لكن متقنًا، يبرز ملامحها بتوازن بين الجاذبية والنعومة.
 



أما العروس زين، فبدت كأنها خرجت من لوحة فنية. حيث اختارت إطلالة ناعمة ومتناغمة مع طبيعة الحفل، بفستان من الشيفون الحريري بلون البيج المائل إلى الوردي، مزين بتفاصيل دقيقة عند الخصر والأكمام. شعرها كان منسدلًا بتجاعيد خفيفة، ومكياجها ارتكز على الألوان الترابية التي أظهرت عينيها الساحرتين وابتسامتها الطبيعية. جمالها لم يكن فقط في ملامحها، بل في طاقتها الهادئة وثقتها الراقية.
 



أما زوجة شقيق سيليو، كريستين مراد، تميّزت بإطلالة أكثر جرأة وأناقة عصرية. ارتدت فستانًا بتدرّجات اللون الزهري وتميّز بأقمشة الشيفون الناعمة وزُيّن بتطريزات برّاقة أضفت إليه لمسة من الفخامة. وأضفت الفتحات الجانبية عند الخصر لمسة من الجرأة العصرية وابراز رشاقتها. أضافت إكسسوارات بسيطة لكنها لافتة، فيما جاء مكياجها بتدرجات نحاسية وبرونزية أضفت على إطلالتها طابعًا فخمًا دون مبالغة.
 
>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
 

فن وثقافة

للنساء فقط

منوعات

السومرية

العراق

لبنان

ايلي صعب

مجموعة من الأصدقاء

اللبنانية

instagram

الحريري

ألوان ༻

العفو

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
