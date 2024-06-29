Alsumaria Tv
هجوم على السفارة الإسرائيلية في بلغراد (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-06-29 | 08:46
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
هجوم على السفارة الإسرائيلية في بلغراد (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,929 مشاهدة

أعلن وزير الداخلية الصربي، إيفيكا داسيتش، اليوم السبت، أن ضابط شرطة قتل رجلا أطلق عليه سهما بقوس ونشاب في رقبته أمام السفارة الإسرائيلية في بلغراد.

وأضاف داسيتش: "حوالي الساعة 11,00 صباحا (09,00 توقيت غرينتش) قام مجهول بإطلاق سهم بواسطة قوس ونشاب على عنصر من القوات الأمنية كان يتولى حراسة السفارة الإسرائيلية، وأصابه في رقبته".

وأشار إلى أن الشرطي "استخدم سلاحا دفاعا عن النفس ضد المهاجم الذي قضى متأثرا بجروحه".
 
وقال داسيتش إن عدة أشخاص اعتقلوا "لأسباب وقائية وتم تعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية بشكل عام في بلغراد".

وأردف: "ليس هناك شك في أن هذا عمل إرهابي موجه ضد الدولة الصربية وأحد أفراد الدرك".
 

وأوضح أن "الضابط الجريح يخضع لعملية جراحية في المستشفى، وأن النيابة العامة تولت القضية".

ووفق الوزير، "تشير دلائل أولية إلى صلة لأشخاص يشتبه بارتباطهم بالحركة الوهابية بالهجوم".

وتم تداول مقطع فيديو من مكان الحادث على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وصورة قيل إنها لمنفذ الهجوم.

