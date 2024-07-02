الهند.. مقتل واصابة العشرات بتدافع خلال تجمع ديني (فيديوهات)

After a stampede in a religious programme, almost 40 have died so far in UP's Hathras. The toll could rise and no official statement has been issued so far.#Hathras pic.twitter.com/sW50JkqbWu
— Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) July 2, 2024
After a stampede in a religious programme, almost 40 have died so far in UP's Hathras. The toll could rise and no official statement has been issued so far.#Hathras pic.twitter.com/sW50JkqbWu
VIDEO | Injured persons brought to a hospital for treatment in UP's Hathras following a stampede-like situation at a 'satsang' in the city.
(Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/b6GEbaC3Ze
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2024
VIDEO | Injured persons brought to a hospital for treatment in UP's Hathras following a stampede-like situation at a 'satsang' in the city.
(Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/b6GEbaC3Ze