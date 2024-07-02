Alsumaria Tv
الهند.. مقتل واصابة العشرات بتدافع خلال تجمع ديني (فيديوهات)

دوليات

2024-07-02 | 08:51
الهند.. مقتل واصابة العشرات بتدافع خلال تجمع ديني (فيديوهات)
وكالات
2,407 مشاهدة

أكد مسؤولون هنود، اليوم الثلاثاء إن 27 شخصا على الأقل، بينهم نساء وثلاثة أطفال، لقوا حتفهم في تدافع خلال مناسبة دينية في منطقة هاثراس بولاية أوتار براديش شمال البلاد.

وقال المسؤولون، ان "التدافع وقع خلال "اجتماع الصلاة" (ساتسانغ). وأظهرت صور من مركز صحة المجتمع نقل العديد من الجثث إلى هناك في الحافلات".
 
 

وأعلن رئيس الوزراء في الولاية يوغي أديتياناث تشكيل لجنة للتحقيق في الحادث.
 

هذا وتضاربت المعلومات حول الضحايا، حيث قال كبير المسؤولين الطبيين في مدينة إيتا، الدكتور أوميش كومار تريباثي: "لقد استقبلنا 27 جثة، 25 امرأة ورجلان. كما تم نقل بعض الجرحى إلى المستشفيات".

بدوره، أفاد راجيش كومار، كبير مفتشي شرطة إيتا، بأن ثلاثة أطفال كانوا من بين القتلى، قائلا: "حتى الآن، تم إرسال 27 جثة إلى المستشفى، منها 23 امرأة وثلاثة أطفال".

