بعد محاولة الاغتيال.. إيفانكا ترامب توجه رسالة مؤثرة

دوليات

2024-07-14 | 09:18
علقت إيفانكا، ابنة الرئيس الأميركي السابق دونالد ترامب، على واقعة إطلاق النار على والدها في بنسلفانيا، أثناء تجمع انتخابي، يوم السبت.

وكتبت ابنة ترامب عبر صفحتها في منصة "إكس"، قائلة: "شكرًا لكم على محبتكم ودعواتكم من أجل والدي، ومن أجل الضحايا الآخرين لأعمال العنف التي لا معنى لها اليوم في بتلر، بنسلفانيا".

وأضافت "أنا ممتنة لجهاز الخدمة السرية وضباط إنفاذ القانون جميعا على إجراءاتهم السريعة والحاسمة، وأواصل الصلاة من أجل بلدنا".
 


يذكر أن مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (أف بي آي) كان حدد هوية مطلق النار على ترامب على أنه توماس ماثيو كروكس البالغ 20 عاما من ولاية بنسلفانيا، على ما ذكرت وسائل إعلام أميركية، الأحد.

إلى ذلك، غادرت طائرة دونالد ترامب بنسلفانيا بعد خروجه من المستشفى سالماً عقب محاولة اغتياله، ووصلت مطار "نيوآرك" حيث سيتوجه إلى منتجعه الصيفي في نيوجيرسي.

فيما أعلنت السلطات القانونية في الولايات المتحدة فتح تحقيق بالواقعة، بينما انهالت التنديدات.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
