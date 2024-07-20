Alsumaria Tv
عبرت 3 دول ومسيرة عراقية دخلت الخط.. كشف مفاجأة مدوية بشأن المسيرة "يافا" (خريطة)

دوليات

2024-07-20 | 06:03
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
عبرت 3 دول ومسيرة عراقية دخلت الخط.. كشف مفاجأة مدوية بشأن المسيرة &quot;يافا&quot; (خريطة)
المصدر:
الجزيرة.نت
5,454 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

استعرض تقرير للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية، معلومات استخبارية جديدة عن الهجوم بطائرة مسيرة انطلقت من اليمن وانفجرت فجر أمس الجمعة في تل أبيب وتسببت في مقتل مواطن إسرائيلي وعدد من المصابين.

وسردت القناة في تقريرها المرفق بخريطة توضيحية تفاصيل عن مسار الطائرة المسيرة التي سلكت طريقا جديدا حيث انطلقت من اليمن، وعبرت إريتريا ومن ثم السودان وليبيا وانحرفت شرقا عبر البحر الأبيض المتوسط شمالي مصر، ومن هناك إلى عمق الأراضي الإسرائيلية.

وذكرت القناة الإسرائيلية أن المسيرة حملت رأسا حربيا صغيرا للغاية، بحيث يمكنها حمل كثير من الوقود لزيادة مدى الطيران.

وقالت المعلومات إن الجيش الأميركي رصد 5 طائرات مسيرة انطلقت من اليمن، وتمكن من اعتراض 4 منها فقط، وهو ما أعلنه بالفعل بالتزامن مع الهجوم.

وأشارت القناة إلى أنه تم إبلاغ إسرائيل أن الطائرة المسيرة الخامسة في الطريق إليها وجرى تعقبها باستخدام أنظمة الرصد، وذكرت أن القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية قاست وقت طيران الطائرة المسيرة وعندما انقضى قدروا أنها ضلّت طريقها وسقطت.

ولاحقا، والعهدة للمصدر ذاته، رُصدت الطائرة في أنظمة التتبع وجرت متابعتها لمدة 6 دقائق من غرفة قيادة القوات الجوية، وفي الوقت نفسه رُصدت طائرة مسيرة أخرى تحلق من العراق وتم تحويل الانتباه إليها واعتراضها.
وذكر تقرير القناة الإسرائيلية أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي صنف الطائرة الحوثية المسيرة على أنها هدف غير خطير، ولم تُطلَق صفارات الإنذار، وهو ما اعترفت به إسرائيل في تحقيقها الأولي وخلصت إلى أن الحديث يدور عن خطأ بشري.

ونوهت القناة إلى أن الحوثيين قاموا "بتحديث الطائرة من دون طيار" مع رأس حربي صغير، وكانت تحمل من 5 إلى 7 كيلوغرامات من المتفجرات وليس 18 كما جرت العادة في مسيرات الحوثيين.

هجوم مفاجئ
 وفجر أمس الجمعة، أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بمقتل إسرائيلي وإصابة 10 آخرين إثر سقوط مسيرة وسط تل أبيب، على بعد مئات الأمتار من سفارة الولايات المتحدة.

وأعلنت جماعة الحوثي اليمنية مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم، وقال المتحدث العسكري باسم الجماعة يحيى سريع إن المسيرة من "طراز يافا لا تستطيع الرادارات كشفها"، مؤكدا أن الجماعة تملك بنك أهداف في فلسطين المحتلة، وأنها ستمضي في ضربها تباعا.

وهذه المرة الأولى التي تقرّ فيها إسرائيل بتعرض تل أبيب لضربة جوية بمسيّرة قادمة من اليمن منذ بدء الحوثيين عملياتهم ضد أهداف داخل إسرائيل وسفن مرتبطة بها في البحر الأحمر ومضيق باب المندب وخليج عدن.
ومنذ نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني الماضي يشن الحوثيون عمليات ضد السفن المرتبطة بإسرائيل في البحر الأحمر دعما لقطاع غزة.
>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  
