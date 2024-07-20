عبرت 3 دول ومسيرة عراقية دخلت الخط.. كشف مفاجأة مدوية بشأن المسيرة "يافا" (خريطة)

The Israeli army assumes that the Yemeni Yaffa drone’s attack on Tel Aviv started from the coast of the Red Sea, crossed the airspace of Eritrea, Sudan, Libya, and then the Mediterranean Sea to strike Tel Aviv from the west. Covering an unprecedented distance of 2,400 km.
