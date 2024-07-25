اصابات وإلغاء عشرات الرحلات بعد اندلاع حريق في مطار جون كنيدي (فيديو)

Several people were taken to the hospital after an escalator caught fire at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News. https://t.co/7XJkKvwDso pic.twitter.com/61g775AvzD
— ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2024
Nine injured, dozens of flights canceled or delayed after fire breaks out at JFK Airport in New York.
The terminal incident took shape when an escalator caught fire this morning at JFK Airport, temporarily shutting down Terminal 8.
🎥@Bisnow
