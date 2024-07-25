Alsumaria Tv
اصابات وإلغاء عشرات الرحلات بعد اندلاع حريق في مطار جون كنيدي (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-07-25 | 09:19
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
اصابات وإلغاء عشرات الرحلات بعد اندلاع حريق في مطار جون كنيدي (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,298 مشاهدة

ذكرت وسائل اعلام أمريكية، انه أصيب 9 أشخاص بإصابات طفيفة، وألغيت عشرات الرحلات الجوية بعد اندلاع حريق صغير في مطار جون كيندي، في مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية.

وبحسب الوسائل "نقل عديد من الأشخاص إلى المستشفى بعد أن اشتعلت النيران في سلم كهربائي في مطار جون إف كيندي الدولي في نيويورك، حسبما قال متحدث باسم هيئة موانئ نيويورك ونيوجيرسي لشبكة abc news. وأدى الحريق إلى تصاعد الدخان عبر المبنى رقم 8 بالمطار في نحو الساعة 7 صباح أمس الأربعاء".
 


وأصيب 9 أشخاص، بسبب استنشاق الدخان، وتم نقل 4 منهم إلى المستشفى. ولم تعد حياة أي من الإصابات مهددة. وقال مسؤولون إنه تم إجلاء نحو 960 شخصا بالحافلات إلى منطقة أخرى بالمحطة.
 


وقال المسؤولون إن العمليات استؤنفت في الصالة نحو الساعة 8:15 صباحا، ويجري التحقيق في سبب الحريق.

