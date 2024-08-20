Alsumaria Tv
انفجار صاروخي خلال إطلاق تجريبي بميناء فضائي في اسكتلندا (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-08-20 | 12:32
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
انفجار صاروخي خلال إطلاق تجريبي بميناء فضائي في اسكتلندا (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,267 مشاهدة

كشفت شركة "روكيت فاكتوري أوغسبورغ" الألمانية لتصنيع الصواريخ، اليوم الثلاثاء، عن انفجار محرك صاروخي خلال عملية إطلاق تجريبية في ميناء فضائي جديد بجزر شيتلاند قبالة ساحل شمال اسكتلندا.

وقالت الشركة أنه "لم تقع أي إصابات نتيجة الانفجار الذي وقع في ميناء ساكسفورد الفضائي بجزيرة أونست النائية مساء الاثنين".

وقالت الشركة في بيان "نجحنا في إنقاذ منصة الإطلاق وتأمينها، الوضع تحت السيطرة، ولم يعد هناك أي خطر فوري، ونعمل بالشراكة مع السلطات للتحقيق في سبب الانفجار".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول لعملية الإطلاق يوم الإثنين انفجار المحرك الصاروخي على منصة الإطلاق مع اشتعال النيران وانبعاث الدخان الكثيف من الهيكل بأكمله.



وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن الميناء الفضائي حصل على تراخيصه مؤخرا من سلطة الطيران المدني، وهو مصمم للصواريخ الصغيرة التي تنقل حمولات إلى مدار أرضي منخفض، كما أن ميناء ساكسفورد الذي تمت فيه عملية الإطلاق هو ميناء الإطلاق العمودي الوحيد المرخص بالكامل في غربي أوروبا.

وكانت شركة "روكيت" تجري اختبارات هناك قبل إجراء أول إطلاق صاروخي عمودي في بريطانيا إلى المدار هذا الخريف.
