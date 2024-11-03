Alsumaria Tv
استقبال ملك إسبانيا بـ"الطين" في بلدة منكوبة (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-11-03 | 12:14
استقبال ملك إسبانيا بـ&quot;الطين&quot; في بلدة منكوبة (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
3,744 مشاهدة

استقبل ملك إسبانيا فيليب السادس، اليوم الأحد، باحتجاجات غاضبة أثناء زيارته لإحدى البلدات المتضررة من الفيضانات المفاجئة، التي قتلت أكثر من 200 شخص شرقي وجنوبي إسبانيا في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع.

وألقى حشد من الناجين الغاضبين الطين والشتائم على الملك أثناء زيارته لإحدى أسوأ البلدات المتضررة من الفيضانات، وفق ما أفاد موقع "سكاي نيوز" البريطاني.

وكان الملك وزوجته الملكة ليتيزيا، برفقة رئيس الوزراء بيدرو سانشيز، يتجولون في بلدة بايبورتا المدمرة، خارج مدينة فالنسيا، حيث بلغ الغضب العام إزاء إدارة الأزمة ذروته يوم الأحد.
 


وارتفع العدد الإجمالي للوفيات بسبب الفيضانات المدمرة التي ضربت جنوبي وشرقي إسبانيا يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء إلى 217، معظمهم في منطقة فالنسيا، فضلا عن تدمير آلاف المنازل وبقاء قرابة 3 آلاف أسرة دون كهرباء.

كما غمرت الفيضانات الشوارع والطوابق السفلية من المباني، وجرفت السيارات.

وبدأت حالة السخط إزاء إدارة أسوأ كارثة طبيعية تشهدها إسبانيا في الذاكرة الحية بعد زوال الصدمة الأولية.

وكانت بايبورتا واحدة من أكثر المناطق تضررا، حيث توفي هناك أكثر من 60 شخصا وتحطمت حياة الآلاف.

وكانت الفيضانات قد بدأت بالفعل في غمر بايبورتا بأمواج ساحقة عندما أصدر المسؤولون تنبيها على الهواتف المحمولة بدا متأخرا بساعتين.

وزاد الغضب بسبب عجز المسؤولين عن الاستجابة السريعة في أعقاب الكارثة.

وتُظهر صور زيارة الملك للبلدة وجهه مغطى ببقع من الطين، بينما اضطر رجال الشرطة على ظهور الخيل إلى التدخل في وقت ما ودفع حشد من عدة عشرات من الأشخاص إلى الوراء.

وصاح أحد الشباب في وجه الملك "لقد عرفوا ذلك، عرفوا ذلك، ومع ذلك لم يفعلوا شيئا".

وفتح الحراس الشخصيون المظلات لحماية زوار الملك والمسؤولين بينما ألقى المتظاهرون الطين عليهم.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

اسبانيا

استقبال الملك بالطين

