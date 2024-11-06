بعد فوز ترامب.. نشطاء يستهدفون السفارة الأمريكية في لندن (فيديو)

🧯 US EMBASSY PAINTED ORANGE AS WE REJECT FASCISM
This morning the world wakes to find it has slipped further into fascism as well as climate breakdown. Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere.
Political systems that can be bought by big oil have no… pic.twitter.com/5OuFgH1B70
— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2024
🧯 US EMBASSY PAINTED ORANGE AS WE REJECT FASCISM
This morning the world wakes to find it has slipped further into fascism as well as climate breakdown. Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere.
Political systems that can be bought by big oil have no… pic.twitter.com/5OuFgH1B70