Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
ميلان يهزم ريال مدريد بثلاثية في دوري الأبطال
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

بعد فوز ترامب.. نشطاء يستهدفون السفارة الأمريكية في لندن (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-11-06 | 07:25
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
بعد فوز ترامب.. نشطاء يستهدفون السفارة الأمريكية في لندن (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
3,273 مشاهدة

اقدم نشطاء من حركة Just Stop Oil، اليوم الأربعاء، على استهداف السفارة الأمريكية في العاصمة البريطانية لندن ردا على فوز المرشح الجمهوري دونالد ترامب في الانتخابات.

وقام اثنان من المتظاهرين برش الطلاء البرتقالي على جدران السفارة في حوالي الساعة 9:20 صباحا ووصفوا ترامب بأنه "شعبوي مزيف".

وقد نشر حساب منظمة Just Stop Oil عبر منصة "إكس" فيديو للحادثة، وقالت في المنشور: "تم رش السفارة الأمريكية باللون البرتقالي لأننا نرفض الفاشية.. استيقظ العالم هذا الصباح ليجد أنه قد انزلق أكثر نحو الفاشية وانهيار المناخ".
 


واعتبر أن "فوز ترامب يعرض حياة الناس العاديين للخطر في كل مكان... الفائز الحقيقي الوحيد في انتخابات اليوم هو قوة الشركات التي تسيطر على الأحزاب الرئيسية في كل من الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة. ويستمرون في ضمان استمرار إعطاء الأولوية لمصالح صناعة الوقود الأحفوري على حساب رفاهية الناس العاديين، ولن يتسنى للبشرية أن تحظى بأي فرصة لتقليل التأثيرات المترتبة على انهيار المناخ، والانهيار الاجتماعي الذي يتبعه".

وقال نائب مساعد مفوض شرطة العاصمة آندي فالنتين: "لقد اعتقل ضباط من وحدة الحماية البرلمانية والدبلوماسية الرجلين في غضون دقائق، للتأكد من عدم تمكنهما من التسبب في أي ضرر إضافي للسفارة"، مضيفا: "هذا النشاط هو عمل تخريبي وسنستمر في عدم التسامح مطلقا مع مثل هذه الأفعال".

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

لندن

ترامب

السفارة الامريكية

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الرسم التشكيلي .. رحلة الفن بين الواقعية والتجريد - حلقة ١٤٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-06
Play
الرسم التشكيلي .. رحلة الفن بين الواقعية والتجريد - حلقة ١٤٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-06
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع الجمهورية السوق العربي بغداد - الحلقة ١٤٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-06
Play
شارع الجمهورية السوق العربي بغداد - الحلقة ١٤٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-06
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
الباله في العراق - حلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
الباله في العراق - حلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-05
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
مطامح السنة.. مطرقة واحدة وعشرات الفؤوس - حلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
مطامح السنة.. مطرقة واحدة وعشرات الفؤوس - حلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-05
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
تكسير الأغاني 5-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-05
Play
تكسير الأغاني 5-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-05
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٥ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-05
Play
نشرة ٥ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-05
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 05-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
العراق في دقيقة 05-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-05
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-05
Play
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-05
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
هل الأقارب عقارب والغريب ذيب؟ 5-11-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
هل الأقارب عقارب والغريب ذيب؟ 5-11-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-11-05
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-05
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
الرسم التشكيلي .. رحلة الفن بين الواقعية والتجريد - حلقة ١٤٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-06
Play
الرسم التشكيلي .. رحلة الفن بين الواقعية والتجريد - حلقة ١٤٩ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-11-06
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع الجمهورية السوق العربي بغداد - الحلقة ١٤٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-06
Play
شارع الجمهورية السوق العربي بغداد - الحلقة ١٤٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-11-06
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
الباله في العراق - حلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
الباله في العراق - حلقة ٢١ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-11-05
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
مطامح السنة.. مطرقة واحدة وعشرات الفؤوس - حلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
مطامح السنة.. مطرقة واحدة وعشرات الفؤوس - حلقة ٢٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-11-05
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
تكسير الأغاني 5-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-05
Play
تكسير الأغاني 5-11-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-11-05
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٥ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-05
Play
نشرة ٥ تشرين الثاني ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-11-05
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 05-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
العراق في دقيقة 05-11-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-11-05
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-05
Play
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
07:00 | 2024-11-05
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
هل الأقارب عقارب والغريب ذيب؟ 5-11-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
هل الأقارب عقارب والغريب ذيب؟ 5-11-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-11-05
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-05
Play
الأبراج - فقرة نصيحة الى المجتمع 5-11-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-11-05
اخترنا لك
العراق في قلب الضربة الوشيكة.. نص الرسالة الاميركية لبغداد
10:29 | 2024-11-06
محاكمة هوليودية في دولة عربية.. ماذا جرى؟
10:22 | 2024-11-06
ما هي "البطة العرجاء" وما علاقتها بالانتخابات الأميركية؟
09:45 | 2024-11-06
بعد فوز ترامب التاريخي.. ما مصيرِ التهم الجنائية التي يواجهها؟
09:17 | 2024-11-06
الناتو وأوكرانيا يترقبان.. ماذا تعني لروسيا عودة ترامب للبيت الأبيض
08:44 | 2024-11-06
ردود فعل المشاهير بعد فوز ترامب.. غضب واحراق للممتلكات
08:36 | 2024-11-06
على مضض
على مضض
ايجابية
ايجابية
متوترة
متوترة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.