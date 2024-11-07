Alsumaria Tv
سارة ماكبرايد.. أول متحولة جنسياً في الكونغرس الأميركي

دوليات

2024-11-07 | 07:14
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
سارة ماكبرايد.. أول متحولة جنسياً في الكونغرس الأميركي
1,111 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز- دوليات

أصبحت الديمقراطية سارة ماكبرايد، أول شخص متحول جنسياً يُنتخب عضواً في الكونغرس الأميركي لتمثّل ولايتها ديلاوير.

وسبق لهذه المرأة البالغة من العمر 34 عاماً أن كانت عضواً في الكونغرس المحلي للولاية الواقعة في شمال شرق الولايات المتحدة.


وفي الانتخابات التي جرت، الثلاثاء، فازت ماكبرايد بمقعد في مجلس النواب الفيدرالي عن ولايتها ديلاوير، بحسب ما توقعت وسائل إعلام أميركية بينها «إن بي سي» و«سي إن إن".

وعلى الرغم من إدراكها لأهمية كونها أول شخص متحوّل جنسياً يفوز بمقعد في الكونغرس الأميركي، فقد قالت ماكبرايد لمحطة «سي بي إس» مؤخراً أنّ أولوياتها إذا ما فازت في الانتخابات ستكون بشكل أساسي موضوعات تكلفة رعاية الأطفال والسكن والصحة والحقّ في الإجهاض.

وشكّلت حقوق الأشخاص المتحوّلين جنسياً أحد المواضيع الساخنة في حملة الانتخابات الرئاسية والتشريعية الأميركية التي جرت (الثلاثاء).

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

سارة ماكبرايد

أول متحولة جنسياً في الكونغرس الأميركي

