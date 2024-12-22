Alsumaria Tv
تركيا.. قتلى في اصطدام مروحية بمبنى مستشفى (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-12-22 | 08:11
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
تركيا.. قتلى في اصطدام مروحية بمبنى مستشفى (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
2,828 مشاهدة

ادى حادث تحطم مروحية إسعاف في جنوب تركيا، اليوم الأحد، عن مقتل 4 أشخاص.

وقال حاكم إقليم موغلا، بجنوب تركيا، إدريس أكبيك، الأحد، إن "مروحية إنقاذ حلقت فوق مستشفى واصطدمت به، ثم تحطمت بعد ذلك، مما أسفر عن مقتل من كانوا على متنها وعددهم 4 أشخاص".

والقتلى هم طياران وطبيب وشخص آخر، بينما لم يصب المرضى في المبنى بأذى، حسب تقارير رسمية.

وقال أكبيك إن "المروحية كانت في طريقها إلى إقليم أنطاليا المجاور. ولم يتضح بعد سبب الحادث".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو منتشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لحظة تحطم المروحية، كما أظهرت صور أن الاصطدام أدى إلى إتلاف واجهة المستشفى.


ويظهر في الفيديو بأن الجو كان ضبابيا وقت إقلاع المروحية التي لم تتمكن من الهبوط في المستشفى.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

تركيا

اصطدام مروحية

بمبنى مستشفى

