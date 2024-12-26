Alsumaria Tv
قد تكون بفعل فاعل.. رصد "ثقوب صغيرة" في ذيل الطائرة الأذرية المنكوبة (فيديو)

دوليات

2024-12-26 | 04:11
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
قد تكون بفعل فاعل.. رصد &quot;ثقوب صغيرة&quot; في ذيل الطائرة الأذرية المنكوبة (فيديو)
606 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز - دوليات

أثارت حادثة سقوط الطائرة الأذربيجانية (J28243) جدلًا واسعًا، بعد تداول صور ومقاطع فيديو تشير إلى احتمالية وقوع الحادث بفعل فاعل.

وأظهرت فيديوهات متعددة، يُعتقد أنها مرتبطة بالحادث، أقنعة الأكسجين معلقة داخل المقصورة قبل وقوع الكارثة.

وفي لقاء مع أحد الناجين، أفاد الأخير بسماع صوت انفجار أثناء الهبوط، مشيرًا إلى أن شظايا اخترقت سترته الواقية.

وأظهرت صور ما بعد الحادث ثقوبًا صغيرة في ذيل الطائرة، شملت الزعنفة الخلفية والمثبت الأفقي، مما أثار الشكوك حول احتمالية تعرض الطائرة لأضرار خارجية قبل السقوط.
 


وذكرت الخطوط الجوية الأذربيجانية أن الطائرة، وهي من طراز إمبراير 190، أقلعت من باكو متجهة إلى جروزني في الشيشان، لكنها اضطرت إلى تغيير مسارها والهبوط قرب أكتاو في كازاخستان.

ورُصدت الطائرة وهي تتجه شمالًا قبل أن تختفي عن أجهزة التتبع، لتظهر مجددًا على الساحل الشرقي لبحر قزوين، حيث حاولت الهبوط قبل أن تتحطم.

وأشار تقرير هيئة مراقبة الطيران الروسية إلى أن الطيار قرر التوجه إلى مطار بديل بسبب حالة طوارئ على متن الطائرة، لكن المطار الأقرب على مسار الرحلة كان مغلقًا صباح يوم الحادث.

وأعلنت كازاخستان عن تشكيل لجنة حكومية للتحقيق في ملابسات الحادث، مؤكدة تعاونها مع السلطات الأذربيجانية.

كما أصدرت الحكومة توجيهات لضمان توفير المساعدة الكاملة لعائلات الضحايا والمصابين.

وقدم الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين تعازيه، بينما قرر رئيس أذربيجان إلهام علييف قطع زيارته لروسيا والعودة إلى بلاده.

وأعرب رمضان قديروف، رئيس جمهورية الشيشان، عن تعازيه، مؤكدًا أن بعض المصابين في حالة حرجة جدًا.

الطائرة

الاذرية

المنكوبة

ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
اربيل سوق شيخ الله - الحلقة ١٨٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-26
Play
اربيل سوق شيخ الله - الحلقة ١٨٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-26
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
عقارات الدولة غنيمة للمتنفذين.. مطالبات بتشريعات لتحصينها - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-12-25
Play
عقارات الدولة غنيمة للمتنفذين.. مطالبات بتشريعات لتحصينها - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-12-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
25-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-25
Play
25-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:49 | 2024-12-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:49 | 2024-12-25
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تغطية خاصة بمناسبة اعياد المسيح - حلقة ١٨٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-25
Play
تغطية خاصة بمناسبة اعياد المسيح - حلقة ١٨٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-25
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
Play
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
اربيل سوق شيخ الله - الحلقة ١٨٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-26
Play
اربيل سوق شيخ الله - الحلقة ١٨٢ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2024-12-26
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
عقارات الدولة غنيمة للمتنفذين.. مطالبات بتشريعات لتحصينها - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-12-25
Play
عقارات الدولة غنيمة للمتنفذين.. مطالبات بتشريعات لتحصينها - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2024-12-25
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
25-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-25
Play
25-12-2024 | 2024
13:30 | 2024-12-25
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٥ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:49 | 2024-12-25
Play
نشرة ٢٥ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:49 | 2024-12-25
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
تغطية خاصة بمناسبة اعياد المسيح - حلقة ١٨٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-25
Play
تغطية خاصة بمناسبة اعياد المسيح - حلقة ١٨٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-12-25
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الولائي يقطع بعدم الحل.. والحلبوسي يخرج عن الاجماع - حلقة ٥٣ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2024-12-23
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
Play
اعرف واطلب 23-12-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-12-23
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
مجموعة واسعة من النصائح الاجتماعية والقانونية - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
09:30 | 2024-12-23
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
ما الذي يرفع قيمة الانسان العلم المال الاخلاق؟ 23-12-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-12-23
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
Play
الأبراج - هسه ما ليش 23-12-2024 | 2024
00:30 | 2024-12-23
تقارير عن "معاناة أسماء الأسد" وقرب موتها.. هل هي محاولة تأثير للسماح بدخولها لبريطانيا؟
04:07 | 2024-12-26
04:07 | 2024-12-26
سوريا.. مقتل 14 شرطيا بطرطوس بعد تظاهرات واضطرابات
03:35 | 2024-12-26
03:35 | 2024-12-26
وزير الصحة في سوريا يغير أسماء 14 مستشفى.. ارتبطت بعائلة الأسد
03:26 | 2024-12-26
03:26 | 2024-12-26
بعد التوترات الأخيرة.. الطائفة العلوية تصدر بيانا إلى أهالي حمص
02:47 | 2024-12-26
02:47 | 2024-12-26
عشرات القتلى ومئات الفارين بشغب داخل سجن في موزمبيق
16:47 | 2024-12-25
16:47 | 2024-12-25
رسائل متباينة بين بايدن وترامب.. ماذا تتضمن
16:24 | 2024-12-25
16:24 | 2024-12-25
