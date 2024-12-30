تحطم طائرة في مدينة شتوتغارت الألمانية (صور)

A few moments ago, it was announced that a plane crashed near Stuttgart Airport in Germany."
It seems that we are heading towards a year that will be full of exciting events.
"Imagine in less than ten days from today"
-Brazilian plane crashes, 10 dead
-Azerbaijani plane
— Yasser alkhader (@AlkhaderYasser) December 30, 2024
It seems that we are heading towards a year that will be full of exciting events.
"Imagine in less than ten days from today"
-Brazilian plane crashes, 10 dead
-Azerbaijani plane
🇩🇪SMALL PLANE CRASH HALTS FLIGHTS IN GERMANY
A Cessna C-172 crashed near the runway during a foggy approach to Stuttgart Airport, injuring two people.
The pilot sustained minor injuries, while a passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Flights were suspended for 90…
— VickyNews (@Vicky1443670) December 30, 2024
