تحطم طائرة في مدينة شتوتغارت الألمانية (صور)

دوليات

2024-12-30 | 04:35
تحطم طائرة في مدينة شتوتغارت الألمانية (صور)
المصدر:
ارم نيوز
6,768 مشاهدة

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أصيب شخصان جراء تحطم طائرة صغيرة من طراز Cessna C-172 في مدينة شتوتغارت الألمانية.

وأفاد بيان للشرطة الألمانية الاثنين، أن الطائرة ذات محرك واحد وأربعة مقاعد، وأنها تحطمت أثناء هبوطها أمس الأحد. وأشار البيان إلى إغلاق مطار "شتوتغارت" مؤقتا أمام الرحلات الجوية إثر تحطم الطائرة.

وذكر أن الطيار أصيب بجروح طفيفة، وتم نقل الراكب البالغ من العمر 70 عاما إلى المستشفى مصابا بجروح خطيرة، لافتا الى أن الطقس كان ضبابيا وملبدا بالغيوم أثناء الهبوط، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات في سبب الحادث.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

تحطم طائرة

مدينة شتوتغارت الألمانية

