إطلاق سراح ناشطة ألمانية معتقلة منذ 2019 في إيران

دوليات

2025-01-13 | 07:08
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
إطلاق سراح ناشطة ألمانية معتقلة منذ 2019 في إيران
المصدر:
وكالات
627 مشاهدة

أعلنت السلطات الإيرانية، اليوم الاثنين، عن اطلاق سراح الناشطة الألمانية من أصول إيرانية ناهيد تقوي، التي كانت معتقلة منذ تشرين الاول 2019.

وأعلنت ابنتها، مريم كلارين، عبر منصة "إكس" عن إطلاق سراح والدتها، حيث نشرت صورة تجمعهما، مؤكدة عودتها إلى ألمانيا.

وكتبت: "انتهى الأمر. ناهد حرة! بعد أكثر من 4 سنوات كسجينة سياسية في جمهورية إيران الإسلامية، تم إطلاق سراح والدتي ناهد تقوي وعادت إلى ألمانيا. شكرا لكل من قام بحملة #freenahid"، وطلب من وسائل الإعلام احترام خصوصية العائلة.
 


وكانت تقوي، البالغة من العمر 69 عاما، اعتقلت أثناء وجودها في إيران، وأمضت سبعة أشهر في الحبس الانفرادي والخضوع للاستجواب، قبل أن تصدر المحكمة الثورية حكما بسجنها 10 سنوات وثمانية أشهر بتهمة "إدارة جماعة غير مشروعة"، إضافة إلى ثمانية أشهر أخرى بتهمة "القيام بأنشطة دعائية ضد النظام".

ويأتي خبر إطلاق سراحها عشية اجتماع مرتقب في جنيف بين مسؤولين إيرانيين ودبلوماسيين ألمان وبريطانيين وفرنسيين، لمناقشة البرنامج النووي الإيراني.

وكانت إيران أطلقت، قبل أقل من أسبوع، سراح الصحفية الإيطالية سيسيليا سالا بعد مفاوضات دبلوماسية.

>> انضم الى السومرية على واتساب  

ايران

اطلاق سراح ناشطة المانية

من عائلة سياسية معروفة.. ما لا تعرفه عن نواف سلام
09:46 | 2025-01-13
اغتصاب جماعي لطفلة "معاقة" في المغرب
09:38 | 2025-01-13
نواف سلام يفوز في رئاسة الحكومة اللبنانية
09:26 | 2025-01-13
انباء عن حصول نواف سلام على التأييد لرئاسة حكومة لبنان
09:14 | 2025-01-13
ملف تسوركوف يتفاعل.. العراق هو المسؤول
08:53 | 2025-01-13
لبنان.. عون يبدأ مشاورات اختيار رئيس الوزراء الجديد
08:35 | 2025-01-13
