إطلاق سراح ناشطة ألمانية معتقلة منذ 2019 في إيران

#BreakingNews
It’s over. Nahid is free!
After more than 4 years as a political prisoner in the Islamic Republic of Iran my mother #NahidTaghavi was freed and is back in Germany. Thanks to everyone who campaigned to #freenahid. I kindly ask the media to respect our privacy. pic.twitter.com/0XTRg5wjeg
— Mariam Claren #FreeNahid (@mariam_claren) January 13, 2025
