رسالة "مؤثرة" من ضحية لزوجها قبل حادث الطائرة الأميركية
لحظة اصطدام طائرتي واشنطن في السماء.. الفيديو المنتظر

دوليات

2025-01-31 | 09:02
لحظة اصطدام طائرتي واشنطن في السماء.. الفيديو المنتظر
المصدر:
وكالات
2,121 مشاهدة

نشرت شبكة "سي إن إن" الأميركية، اليوم الجمعة، مقطع فيديو حصري يرصد لحظة وقوع الاصطدام بين طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية الأميركية "أميركان إيرلاينز" ومروحية عسكرية قرب واشنطن.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو حصلت عليها شبكة "CNN" زوايا جديدة للاصطدام الجوي الذي وقع مساء الأربعاء فوق واشنطن العاصمة.

وفي الفيديو، يمكن رؤية الطائرتين بوضوح وهما تحلقان باتجاه بعضهما البعض، ثم تصطدمان وتسقطان في النهر.
 


ولا يزال سبب الحادث قيد التحقيق.

وكان الفيديو منتظرا لاسيما وأن الخبراء والمسؤولين أثاروا تساؤلات عديدة حول الظروف التي أدت إلى الاصطدام.

وقال عضو في المجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل في الولايات المتحدة إن المحققين في أسباب تحطم الطائرة يستهدفون تقديم تقرير أولي بالنتائج التي يتوصلون إليها في غضون 30 يوما.

ويأتي الفيديو في الوقت الذي ذكر تقرير صادر عن إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأميركية حصلت عليه وكالة أسوشيتد برس أن طاقم العمل في برج مراقبة الحركة الجوية لم يكن "طبيعيا" وقت وقوع الاصطدام.

من جهته، كشف الجيش الأميركي أن أقصى ارتفاع للمسار الذي سلكته الهليكوبتر هو 200 قدم لكنها ربما كانت تحلق على ارتفاع أعلى.

ووفقا لموقع "فلايت رادار 24" لتتبع الرحلات الجوية فقد وقع التصادم على ارتفاع نحو 300 قدم.

وأظهرت الاتصالات اللاسلكية أن مراقبي الحركة الجوية نبهوا الهليكوبتر إلى اقتراب الطائرة وأمروها بتغيير مسارها. وكان يتواجد مراقب حركة جوية واحد بدلا من اثنين عادة للتعامل مع حركة الطائرات وطائرات الهليكوبتر في المنطقة ليلة الأربعاء في المطار.

وقال مسؤولون إن الاصطدام أدى إلى مقتل جميع الأشخاص البالغ عددهم 67 على متن الطائرتين. وجاءت تصريحات المسؤولين أثناء فحص تصرفات الطيار العسكري بعد أسوأ كارثة طيران في البلاد منذ جيل.

وأضاف المسؤولون أنه تم انتشال ما لا يقل عن 28 جثة من المياه الجليدية لنهر بوتوماك.

>>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

امريكا

فيديو لتصادم الطائرتين

واشنطن

اقتلع أظافر أطفال درعا.. القبض على ابن خالة الأسد
09:46 | 2025-01-31
محامٍ مصري يتوعد ترامب: سادخلك مستشفى للأمراض العقلية
09:28 | 2025-01-31
واشنطن تحدد "المكان" الذي ستنطلق منه أجندة ترامب الخارجية
05:50 | 2025-01-31
حماس تعلن عن أسماء 3 أسرى إسرائيليين ستفرج عنهم غدا السبت (صور)
05:03 | 2025-01-31
ترامب يرد بشأن إمكانية قبول مصر والأردن لسكان غزة: ستفعلان ذلك
03:52 | 2025-01-31
مسؤول أمريكي حول تهديدات ترامب للفصائل العراقية: التدخل العسكري وارد
03:30 | 2025-01-31
على مضض
على مضض
ايجابية
ايجابية
متوترة
متوترة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

