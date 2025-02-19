Alsumaria Tv
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
غارات إسرائيلية تستهدف جنوب لبنان
المزيد
تصادم طائرتين في ولاية أريزونا الأميركية (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-02-19 | 14:56
تصادم طائرتين في ولاية أريزونا الأميركية (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
404 مشاهدة

أعلنت السلطات الأميركية، اليوم الأربعاء، أن شخصين لقيا حتفهما بعد تصادم طائرتين صغيرتين في الجو بجنوب أريزونا.

واصطدمت الطائرتان في مطار بولاية أريزونا، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد على الأقل، فيما أفاد شهود عيان بتصاعد الدخان قرب مطار مارانا الإقليمي، بحسب الشرطة.

ووقع الحادث في مطار مارانا الإقليمي في بولاية أريزونا، الأربعاء، وأكدت إدارة شرطة مارانا حالة الوفاة، لكنها لم تقدم المزيد من التفاصيل. وأكد مسؤولو المطار أن طائرتين اصطدمتا ما تسبب في الحادث، وفقاً لوسائل إعلام أمريكية.
 


وتظهر الصور التي التقطها المارة أعمدة من الدخان الأسود تتصاعد من المطار. وتقوم إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية والمجلس الوطني لسلامة النقل بالتحقيق في الحادث.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

امريكا

تصادم طائرتين

بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
النفط الاسود.. تهريب لا ينهي بذريعة معامل الإسفلت والجص - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-02-19
Play
النفط الاسود.. تهريب لا ينهي بذريعة معامل الإسفلت والجص - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-02-19
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
مترو بغداد.. البدر المفقود في حلكة الشوارع - حلقة ٨٠ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-02-19
Play
مترو بغداد.. البدر المفقود في حلكة الشوارع - حلقة ٨٠ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-02-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ شباط ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-02-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ شباط ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-02-19
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
19-02-2025 | 2025
10:30 | 2025-02-19
Play
19-02-2025 | 2025
10:30 | 2025-02-19
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
العقوبات البديلة.. إصلاح أم تهرب من العدالة؟ - حلقة ٢٢٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-02-19
Play
العقوبات البديلة.. إصلاح أم تهرب من العدالة؟ - حلقة ٢٢٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-02-19
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٢٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-02-19
Play
منطقة بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٢٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-02-19
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
سباق مع نون 18-2-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-02-18
Play
سباق مع نون 18-2-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-02-18
حكاية لونا
Play
حكاية لونا
برومو مسلسل حكاية لونا | رمضان 2025
06:22 | 2025-02-18
Play
برومو مسلسل حكاية لونا | رمضان 2025
06:22 | 2025-02-18
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
الغيرة بين الرجال 18-2-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-02-18
Play
الغيرة بين الرجال 18-2-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-02-18
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
سيرة بلقيس أحمد - تتفق أو ما تتفق؟ 18-2-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-02-18
Play
سيرة بلقيس أحمد - تتفق أو ما تتفق؟ 18-2-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-02-18
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
النفط الاسود.. تهريب لا ينهي بذريعة معامل الإسفلت والجص - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-02-19
Play
النفط الاسود.. تهريب لا ينهي بذريعة معامل الإسفلت والجص - الحلقة ٤٤ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-02-19
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
مترو بغداد.. البدر المفقود في حلكة الشوارع - حلقة ٨٠ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-02-19
Play
مترو بغداد.. البدر المفقود في حلكة الشوارع - حلقة ٨٠ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-02-19
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٩ شباط ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-02-19
Play
نشرة ١٩ شباط ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-02-19
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
19-02-2025 | 2025
10:30 | 2025-02-19
Play
19-02-2025 | 2025
10:30 | 2025-02-19
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
العقوبات البديلة.. إصلاح أم تهرب من العدالة؟ - حلقة ٢٢٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-02-19
Play
العقوبات البديلة.. إصلاح أم تهرب من العدالة؟ - حلقة ٢٢٤ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-02-19
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
منطقة بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٢٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-02-19
Play
منطقة بغداد الجديدة - الحلقة ٢٢٠ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-02-19
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
سباق مع نون 18-2-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-02-18
Play
سباق مع نون 18-2-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-02-18
حكاية لونا
Play
حكاية لونا
برومو مسلسل حكاية لونا | رمضان 2025
06:22 | 2025-02-18
Play
برومو مسلسل حكاية لونا | رمضان 2025
06:22 | 2025-02-18
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
الغيرة بين الرجال 18-2-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-02-18
Play
الغيرة بين الرجال 18-2-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-02-18
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
سيرة بلقيس أحمد - تتفق أو ما تتفق؟ 18-2-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-02-18
Play
سيرة بلقيس أحمد - تتفق أو ما تتفق؟ 18-2-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-02-18
الجيش الكويتي: مقتل جنديين من القوات البرية وإصابة آخرين
15:31 | 2025-02-19
15:31 | 2025-02-19
الاتحاد الأوروبي يعتزم تعليق العقوبات المفروضة على سوريا
14:37 | 2025-02-19
14:37 | 2025-02-19
حماس تكشف أسماء جثث الرهائن الذين سيتم تسليمهم غدا
14:16 | 2025-02-19
14:16 | 2025-02-19
احباط مخطط إرهابي خطير في دولة عربية
13:06 | 2025-02-19
الصحة العالمية تستأنف التطعيم ضد شلل الأطفال بغزة في هذا الموعد
12:44 | 2025-02-19
12:44 | 2025-02-19
ترامب: زيلينيسكي "ديكتاتور بلا انتخابات"
12:29 | 2025-02-19
12:29 | 2025-02-19
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
لا أهتم بالأمر
لا أهتم بالأمر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

