انهيار مشروع مترو انفاق يبتلع طريقا سريعا في كوريا الجنوبية (فيديو)

An underground subway construction site in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, collapsed, leaving two workers unaccounted for, according to officials from Gwangmyeong Police Station on Friday.https://t.co/JPfGennoId pic.twitter.com/5vrgGhhMxJ
— The korea herald 코리아헤럴드 (@TheKoreaHerald) April 11, 2025
【速報】今日4/11韓国で地下鉄工事現場崩壊。
[Breaking News] Today, On April 11th, a subway construction site collapsed in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/335EhWD6kf
— བོད་ᗰIYᑌ🎌💋🇹🇼🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇳🇦🇺🇧🇹🇲🇳🇹🇭🇭🇰☪️ (@TenzinMiyu) April 11, 2025
