انهيار مشروع مترو انفاق يبتلع طريقا سريعا في كوريا الجنوبية (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-04-12 | 06:00
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
انهيار مشروع مترو انفاق يبتلع طريقا سريعا في كوريا الجنوبية (فيديو)
1,010 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

انتشل رجال الإنقاذ الكوريون الجنوبيون رجلا من موقع للبناء انهار في مترو الأنفاق بالقرب من سيئول، فيما يستمر البحث عن رجل آخر محاصر تحت الأنقاض.

وقال إيم جوانج-سيك، المسؤول في إدارة الإطفاء في مدينة حوانجميونغ، إن الناجي كان محاصرا على عمق 30 مترا تحت الأرض بين الأنقاض لمدة 13 ساعة تقريبا، وكان واعيا عندما عثر عليه ونقل إلى مستشفى قريب.
 
وقبل وقوع الحادث بقليل، تم إخلاء الموقع بعد تنبيه السلطات إلى خطر الانهيار، حيث اكتشفوا العديد من الشقوق في الأعمدة المستخدمة لبناء الأنفاق تحت الأرض.
 


وبعد فترة وجيزة، وقع الانهيار وتسبب بتحطم جزء من الطريق فوق الأرض وإتلاف العديد من المباني القريبة.

وتعذر الوصول إلى 5 عمال كانوا يجرون فحصا للسلامة فوق الأرض، ولكن لاحقا عثر على 4 منهم سالمين، فيما لا يزال سائق حفارة مفقودا.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر 

انهيار

موقع

كوريا الجنوبية

مترو

