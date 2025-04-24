Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria Alsumaria
السوداني يكرم لاعبي وإدارة نادي دهوك
إسرائيل تحترق.. النيران تشتعل فى عدة بلدات والمستوطنات وهذا السبب (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-04-24 | 09:06
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
إسرائيل تحترق.. النيران تشتعل فى عدة بلدات والمستوطنات وهذا السبب (فيديو)
1,801 شوهد

اندلعت حرائق هائلة في منطقة بيت شيمش بالقرب من القدس، وساعدت رياح الخماسين القوية في انتشار النيران، بين المستوطنات فى الأراضي المحتلة بالقدس، والتى يقطنها الإسرائيليون.

وأكدت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية "معًا" اندلاع عدة حرائق، داخل مدن إسرائيل في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، بسبب حرارة الجو الشديدة، حيث تعمل العشرات من فرق الإطفاء على منع انتشار الحرائق المشتعلة منذ الصباح.


وأشارت "معًا" إلى اضطرار عدد من سائقي المركبات، من سكان مناطق الاحتلال الاسرائيلي، لتركها في الشارع ومغادرة المكان بعيدًا عن الأخطار، حيث عمل 50 طاقم إطفاء وطائرتان ومروحية على إطفاء الحريق، الذي اندلع بالقرب من الطريق السريع رقم 6 في منطقة وسط القدس.


وأكد الخبراء، أن "النيران انتشرت بسبب الرياح النشطة وعملت طواقم الإطفاء في وقت واحد على الأرض ومن الجو لاحتواء الحريق، لكنهم لم يتمكنوا".

وأغلقت شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الطريق السريع 38 باتجاه القدس أمام حركة المرور، في أعقاب الحريق الذي اندلع في منطقة بيت شيمش، ويعمل حوالي 50 طاقم إطفاء في مكان إندلاع النيران الهائلة، بمساعدة أربع طائرات إطفاء، وطائرة هليكوبتر إطفاء.

وقامت الحماية المدنية التابعة لـ الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بإخلاء بلدتين، وترك السائقين مركباتهم بسبب الحرارة الشديدة والرياح القوية التي أدت لتأجيج حرائق الأحراش، بحسب "تايمز أوف إسرائيل".

وتم إخلاء "إشتول ومسيلات تسيون" من سكان المستوطنين الإسرائيليين؛ وقام سائقو السيارات بالسير مشيُا على الأقدام على طول الطريق 6؛ وتوقف خدمة القطارات بالقرب من رحوفوت، بسبب اقتراب النيران من السكة الحديدية؛ وانتشار فرق الإطفاء على الأرض وفي الجو.
وقامت شرطة الاحتلال، اليوم الأربعاء، بإخلاء بلدتين وسط القدس، بعد انتشار عدد من الحرائق بسرعة، وسط ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والرياح العاتية، حيث تم إخلاء بلدتي إشتول ومسيلات تسيون من المستوطنين اليهود، نتيجة للحريق في منطقة بيت شيمش، وأغلقت الشرطة طريق 38، الشريان رئيسي لحركة المرور من المنطقة إلى القدس.

وكان الحريق قد اندلع في البداية بالقرب من موشاف تاروم القريب من المدينة الواقعة في وسط البلاد، حيث أدت الرياح القوية إلى توهج النيران وانتشارها، بينما كانت الفرق تكافح الحريق على الأرض بدعم من أربع طائرات.

وظهر الدخان في القدس، بحسب "تايمز أو إسرائيل" العبرية، حيث اندلع الحريق  على بُعد حوالي 25 كيلومترًا، مما تسبب في انخفاض مستويات جودة الهواء؛ واقتربت ألسنة اللهب الناجمة عن حريق ثانٍ من الطريق رقم 6، وهو طريق سريع رئيسي، ما أجبر الشرطة على إغلاق الطريق بالقرب من بلدتي بتاحيا وبديا.

كما نشب حريق فى سكك حديد الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، أدى إلى تعطل حركة القطارات، وحدوث وتأخير كبير في المواعيد، وإلغاء بعضها، بحسب ما نشرته وسائل إعلام عبرية.

وقالت القناة "12" العبرية: "اندلع حريق بالقرب من المسارات في منطقة يفنه، تسببت في تأخيرات وتغييرات في حركة القطارات في مناطق يفنه وأشدود وأشكلون".

كما تسبب الحريق في انقطاع خطوط الكهرباء، وتوقف حركة القطارات في المنطقة بشكل مؤقت، ونتج ذلك عن حريق غابات عند تقاطع بن زكاي، حيث تعمل عدة فرق في الموقع لاحتواء الحريق ومنع انتشاره إلى مناطق مفتوحة أخرى.
اسرائيل

حرائق

Alsumaria Tv
