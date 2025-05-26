Alsumaria Tv
قبل نزوله من الطائرة.. ماكرون يتلقى صفعة من زوجته (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-05-26 | 04:40
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
قبل نزوله من الطائرة.. ماكرون يتلقى صفعة من زوجته (فيديو)
3,232 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

انتشر فيديو للرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون يتلقى صفعة من زوجته بريجيت بعد أن هبطت طائرتهما الرئاسية في فيتنام.

ووصل ماكرون أمس الأحد، إلى فيتنام في مستهل جولته الرئاسية في آسيا، حيث يطمح إلى توقيع مجموعة من العقود الضخمة. وقد أُعلن بالفعل عن صفقة لشراء 20 طائرة من طراز "إيرباص"، في وقت تأمل فيه فرنسا بتحقيق نجاحات إضافية في مجالات أخرى، من بينها الطاقة النووية المدنية والقطارات الفائقة السرعة (TGV).، بحسب "روسيا اليوم".

لكن ووسط الاهتمام بالنتائج الاقتصادية للجولة، خطفت لحظة غريبة الأنظار وأثارت جدلا واسعا عبر شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي. فعند فتح باب الطائرة الرئاسية بعد هبوطها، ظهر ماكرون وكأنه تلقى صفعة مفاجئة على وجهه.
 


وتُظهر اللقطات المصورة يدين تلامسان وجه الرئيس بشكل مفاجئ عند فتحة باب الطائرة. وتعود الذراعان على الأرجح إلى زوجته بريجيت التي كانت ترتدي زيا أحمر لدى خروجها من الطائرة.
 


وقد بدا أن ماكرون تفاجأ من الموقف، حيث تراجع بخفة وقطب حاجبيه، قبل أن يدرك أن الباب قد فتح، ثم تمالك نفسه ووجه التحية للحضور، وتقدم برفقة بريجيت نحو السلم. وحاول الإمساك بذراعها لمساعدتها على النزول من السلم، لكنها رفضت.

وفي البداية، نفت الرئاسة الفرنسية (الإليزيه) صحة الفيديو أمام الصحفيين المرافقين للرئيس في العاصمة هانوي، إلا أن عدة وسائل إعلامية، من بينها وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، أكدت لاحقا صحته. كما أثبت أن اللقطة التقطها مصور من وكالة "أسوشيتد برس".

وما إن تصاعد الجدل، حتى سارع المقربون من ماكرون إلى تعديل روايتهم، موضحين أن ما حدث كان مجرد "مداعبة لطيفة" بين الرئيس وزوجته.

وقال فريقه: "كانت لحظة استرخاء ما قبل بدء البرنامج الرسمي، وكان الزوجان يتمازحان. إنه مشهد من الألفة بينهما. ولم يكن الموقف ليتطلب أكثر من ذلك حتى يتحول إلى مادة خصبة لأصحاب نظريات المؤامرة".

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 

ماكرون

صفعة

زوجته

طائرة

