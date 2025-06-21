نتنياهو يتعرض لسخرية واسعة بسبب صدام حسين.. ماذا قال عنه؟

In 2002, Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress, saying Israel is certain Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction and that America ‘must do something about this.’
This man has been playing this game for decades pic.twitter.com/4c4H9ED8zq
— Matthew Joseph (@matthew_sede) June 19, 2025
In 2002, Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress, saying Israel is certain Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction and that America ‘must do something about this.’
This man has been playing this game for decades pic.twitter.com/4c4H9ED8zq