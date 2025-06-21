Alsumaria Tv
نتنياهو يتعرض لسخرية واسعة بسبب صدام حسين.. ماذا قال عنه؟

دوليات

2025-06-21 | 05:06
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
نتنياهو يتعرض لسخرية واسعة بسبب صدام حسين.. ماذا قال عنه؟
10,906 شوهد

السومرية نيوز-دوليات

تعرض الرئيس الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لموجة سخرية عندما قال انه لم يكن هناك دليل على امتلاك صدام حسين لأسلحة نووية، قبل ان يعيد مدونون نشر تصريحات نتنياهو في الكونغرس الأمريكي عام 2002 عندما قال ان امتلاك صدام للنووي "لا نقاش فيه" ومؤكد، في تناقض واضح بموقفه الان.




وقال نتنياهو، أثناء وقوفه أمام معهد وايزمان للعلوم إن المعهد الطبي العالمي الشهير تم تدميره بصاروخ من هذا النظام في ايران"، فيما اتهم إيران بالسعي إلى "تدمير التقدم البشري، هذا هو جوهر هذا النظام".

وتابع: "إنهم يستعبدون شعبهم، لقد داسوا عليه لما يقرب من 50 عامًا - الشعب الإيراني المُعانِي نحن نتفهم ما يمرون به، ونتفهم ما تمر به المنطقة، وما يمر به العالم".

يقول نتنياهو إنه أخبر وزير الدفاع الأمريكي آنذاك، دونالد رامسفيلد، قبل غزو العراق عام ٢٠٠٣: "ستُنهي هذا الأمر بسرعة كبيرة، لكن هدفك الرئيسي هو النظام الإيراني، فمنذ ذلك الحين يحاول النظام الإيراني تطوير سلاح نووي".

ويقول إن "إسرائيل لم يكن لديها أي دليل على أن الديكتاتور العراقي صدام حسين كان يحاول تطوير سلاح نووي في ذلك الوقت"، وهو ما يتناقض على ما يبدو مع الشهادة التي أدلى بها أمام الكونجرس في عام 2002 والتي قال فيها إنه "لم يكن هناك أي شك على الإطلاق في أن حسين كان يطور أسلحة الدمار الشامل".

ولقد تعرض نتنياهو للسخرية من قبل البعض في الصحافة الأميركية خلال الأسبوع الماضي، والتي كانت تبث لقطات من تلك الشهادة أمام الكونجرس والتي حث فيها الولايات المتحدة على غزو العراق، وأصر على أن ذلك من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى استقرار المنطقة.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 

نتنياهو

صدام

العراق

ايران

اسرائيل

أحدث الحلقات
عشرين
Play
عشرين
الحـ رب الصـ هيونـ ية الإيرانية تدخل أسبوعها الثاني .. التصعيد سيد الموقف - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:00 | 2025-06-20
Play
الحـ رب الصـ هيونـ ية الإيرانية تدخل أسبوعها الثاني .. التصعيد سيد الموقف - الحلقة ١٥ | الموسم 4
14:00 | 2025-06-20
حصاد السومرية
Play
حصاد السومرية
العراق واختبار الدبلوماسية الحرج.. هل انتهى زمن الحياد؟ - حلقة ١١ | الموسم 2
13:30 | 2025-06-20
Play
العراق واختبار الدبلوماسية الحرج.. هل انتهى زمن الحياد؟ - حلقة ١١ | الموسم 2
13:30 | 2025-06-20
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 20-06-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-06-20
Play
العراق في دقيقة 20-06-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-06-20
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٠ حزيران ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-06-20
Play
نشرة ٢٠ حزيران ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-06-20
wrangler rubicon 392 promo makina - tonight
Play
wrangler rubicon 392 promo makina - tonight
392 Wrangler Rubicon مع د.حسين درويش - الحلقة ١١ | season 1
12:30 | 2025-06-20
Play
392 Wrangler Rubicon مع د.حسين درويش - الحلقة ١١ | season 1
12:30 | 2025-06-20
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
مناشدات إنسانية في زمن التحديات - الحلقة ١١ | الموسم 10
10:30 | 2025-06-20
Play
مناشدات إنسانية في زمن التحديات - الحلقة ١١ | الموسم 10
10:30 | 2025-06-20
لقاء خاص
Play
لقاء خاص
بارقة دبلوماسية هشة بين طهران وواشنطن - تغطية خاصة | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2025-06-19
Play
بارقة دبلوماسية هشة بين طهران وواشنطن - تغطية خاصة | الموسم 1
14:00 | 2025-06-19
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢١ الى ٢٧ حزيران ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-06-19
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٢١ الى ٢٧ حزيران ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-06-19
Live Talk
Play
Live Talk
يوميات عارض سيرك عراقي - الحلقة ٥٥ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-06-19
Play
يوميات عارض سيرك عراقي - الحلقة ٥٥ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-06-19
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شارع الجمهورية محافظة كربلاء - الحلقة ٥٤ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-06-19
Play
شارع الجمهورية محافظة كربلاء - الحلقة ٥٤ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-06-19
