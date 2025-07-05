انفجار مروع يهز كاليفورنيا (فيديو)

Explosion at fireworks warehouse in Yolo County, California captured on live TV pic.twitter.com/QPgEdeenwu
— bno news Live (@BNODesk) July 2, 2025
🚨 FIREWORKS EXPLOSION KILLS MAN, LEVELS HOMES IN CALIFORNIA: OVER 100 FIREFIGHTERS RUSH IN
One man is dead. A woman’s clinging to life.
Multiple homes gone all from a fireworks blast in Pacoima Thursday night.
Source - ABC7 chicago pic.twitter.com/VpgSWFj9Ct
— HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 4, 2025
Fireworks factory in California’s Yolo County exploded on Tuesday.
This triggered massive fires and evacuations.
This is north of the Bay Area and west of sacramento.
Pray this doesn’t start wildfires as Gavin Newsom is totally inept at handling them.pic.twitter.com/34NVQb7zb4
— paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 2, 2025
