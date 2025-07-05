Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الصفحة الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الصفحة الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
الانتخابات النيابية 2025
رياضة
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
اقتصاد
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
علم وعالم
للنساء فقط
منوعات
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
رياضة
اقتصاد
تحديد موعد ومكان مراسم جنازة جوتا وشقيقه
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
استطلاعات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الصفحة الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

انفجار مروع يهز كاليفورنيا (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-07-05 | 03:23
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
انفجار مروع يهز كاليفورنيا (فيديو)
1,117 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

تحوّل مستودع للألعاب النارية في شمال كاليفورنيا إلى موقع مأساوي بعد العثور على رفات عدد من الضحايا بين الأنقاض إثر انفجار يوم أمس أسفر عن اختفاء 7 أشخاص.

وأظهرت لقطات مصورة لحظة الانفجار الذي هز المنطقة تاركا وراءه دمارا شاملا.
 


ولم تكشف السلطات بعد عن عدد الضحايا أو الظروف التي أدت إلى هذه الكارثة، بينما لا تزال عمليات البحث والتحقيق جارية لتحديد الأسباب الكامنة وراء هذا الحادث المأساوي.
 


ويأتي هذا الحادث ليذكر بمخاطر تخزين المواد القابلة للاشتعال، خاصة مع اقتراب مواسم الأعياد والاحتفالات التي تشهد استخداما مكثفا للألعاب النارية.
 

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Biotic
Play
Biotic
الكدمات التي تظهر على الجسد بدون سبب، متلازمة القلب المكسور - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2025-07-04
Play
الكدمات التي تظهر على الجسد بدون سبب، متلازمة القلب المكسور - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2025-07-04
حصاد السومرية
Play
حصاد السومرية
الفشل الديمقراطي سيقود الى عهد الاستبداد.. انذار أحمر من المرجعية - حلقة ١٣ | الموسم 2
14:00 | 2025-07-04
Play
الفشل الديمقراطي سيقود الى عهد الاستبداد.. انذار أحمر من المرجعية - حلقة ١٣ | الموسم 2
14:00 | 2025-07-04
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٤ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-04
Play
نشرة ٤ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-04
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 04-07-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-07-04
Play
العراق في دقيقة 04-07-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-07-04
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
عوائل الشهداء وقطع رواتبهم ومستحقاتهم - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 10
10:30 | 2025-07-04
Play
عوائل الشهداء وقطع رواتبهم ومستحقاتهم - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 10
10:30 | 2025-07-04
علناً
Play
علناً
رواتب الحـ.شد وتسـ.ليح الجيش - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2025-07-03
Play
رواتب الحـ.شد وتسـ.ليح الجيش - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2025-07-03
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الشاعر منتظر مصطفى - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-07-03
Play
الشاعر منتظر مصطفى - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-07-03
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-03
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-03
Live Talk
Play
Live Talk
كيف تغير لغة الجسد مجرى الحديث؟ - الحلقة ٦٥ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-03
Play
كيف تغير لغة الجسد مجرى الحديث؟ - الحلقة ٦٥ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-03
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
النجف اسواق الكوفة - الحلقة ٦٤ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-03
Play
النجف اسواق الكوفة - الحلقة ٦٤ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-03
الأكثر مشاهدة
Biotic
Play
Biotic
الكدمات التي تظهر على الجسد بدون سبب، متلازمة القلب المكسور - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2025-07-04
Play
الكدمات التي تظهر على الجسد بدون سبب، متلازمة القلب المكسور - الحلقة ٩ | الموسم 4
15:00 | 2025-07-04
حصاد السومرية
Play
حصاد السومرية
الفشل الديمقراطي سيقود الى عهد الاستبداد.. انذار أحمر من المرجعية - حلقة ١٣ | الموسم 2
14:00 | 2025-07-04
Play
الفشل الديمقراطي سيقود الى عهد الاستبداد.. انذار أحمر من المرجعية - حلقة ١٣ | الموسم 2
14:00 | 2025-07-04
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٤ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-04
Play
نشرة ٤ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-04
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 04-07-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-07-04
Play
العراق في دقيقة 04-07-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-07-04
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
عوائل الشهداء وقطع رواتبهم ومستحقاتهم - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 10
10:30 | 2025-07-04
Play
عوائل الشهداء وقطع رواتبهم ومستحقاتهم - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 10
10:30 | 2025-07-04
علناً
Play
علناً
رواتب الحـ.شد وتسـ.ليح الجيش - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2025-07-03
Play
رواتب الحـ.شد وتسـ.ليح الجيش - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2025-07-03
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
الشاعر منتظر مصطفى - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-07-03
Play
الشاعر منتظر مصطفى - الحلقة ١٢ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-07-03
اسرار الفلك
Play
اسرار الفلك
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-03
Play
اسرار الفلك مع جاكلين عقيقي | من ٥ الى ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-03
Live Talk
Play
Live Talk
كيف تغير لغة الجسد مجرى الحديث؟ - الحلقة ٦٥ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-03
Play
كيف تغير لغة الجسد مجرى الحديث؟ - الحلقة ٦٥ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-03
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
النجف اسواق الكوفة - الحلقة ٦٤ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-03
Play
النجف اسواق الكوفة - الحلقة ٦٤ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-03
اخترنا لك
زلزال "مرعب" يضرب تركيا
08:37 | 2025-07-05
في تموز.. الثلوج تكتسي هذه المناطق
07:33 | 2025-07-05
غارة إسرائيلية للمرة الثانية اليوم على مدينة بنت جبيل جنوبي لبنان
07:33 | 2025-07-05
"أير إريبيا" تستأنف رحلاتها إلى إيران
07:26 | 2025-07-05
الحرس الثوري الإيراني: ردنا سيكون ساحقًا إذا وقع عدوان جديد
05:54 | 2025-07-05
"تيك توك" للبيع وصفقة دولية تلوح في الأفق
05:40 | 2025-07-05

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2025
ترفيه
رمضان 2024
سياسة
رمضان 2023
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Android
Apple
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.