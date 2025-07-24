في تصعيد عسكري خطير.. اشتباكات دامية تشعل الحدود بين تايلاند وكمبوديا

Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الصفحة الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الصفحة الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
الانتخابات النيابية 2025
رياضة
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
عالم السيارات
مقالات رأي
اقتصاد
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
علم وعالم
للنساء فقط
منوعات
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
فيديوهات
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
مقالات رأي
عالم السيارات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
رياضة
اقتصاد
البيت الأبيض يوجه اتهاماً الى أوباما: كان يمارس التخريب
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
استطلاعات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الصفحة الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

في تصعيد عسكري خطير.. اشتباكات دامية تشعل الحدود بين تايلاند وكمبوديا

دوليات

2025-07-24 | 06:28
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
في تصعيد عسكري خطير.. اشتباكات دامية تشعل الحدود بين تايلاند وكمبوديا
394 شوهد

في تصعيد خطير لنزاع حدودي طويل الأمد، اندلعت الخميس اشتباكات مسلحة بين تايلاند وكمبوديا، بعد أسابيع من التوتر المتزايد على طول حدودهما المتنازع عليها، ما أسفر عن مقتل 11 شخصًا على الأقل، بينهم عسكريون تايلانديون. وأكدت تايلاند أن إحدى طائراتها المقاتلة من طراز "إف-16" قصفت أهدافًا عسكرية داخل الأراضي الكمبودية، ردا على ما وصفته بهجمات بالمدفعية الثقيلة شنتها القوات الكمبودية على مواقع عسكرية ومدنية تايلاندية، شملت مستشفى وقاعدة حدودية.

في ظل تصاعد التوتر المستمر منذ أسابيع، أفادت تايلاند وكمبوديا أن طائرة مقاتلة تايلاندية من طراز إف-16 قصفت أهدافا في كمبوديا.

وقال الجيش التايلاندي إن إحدى طائرات إف-16 الست التي جهزتها تايلاند لنشرها على طول الحدود المتنازع عليها أطلقت النار على كمبوديا ودمرت هدفا عسكريا. وتبادل البلدان الاتهامات ببدء الاشتباك في وقت مبكر من اليوم.

وقال نائب المتحدث باسم الجيش التايلاندي ريشا سوكسوانون للصحفيين: "استخدمنا القوة الجوية ضد أهداف عسكرية وفقا لما هو مخطط". وأغلقت تايلاند حدودها مع كمبوديا.

كما أصدرت وزارة الخارجية التايلاندية بيانًا دعت فيه كمبوديا إلى "وقف أفعالها المتكررة، التي تُشكل انتهاكًا خطيرًا للقانون الدولي". كما أعلنت استعدادها لتعزيز إجراءات الدفاع عن النفس إذا أسفرت هجمات كمبوديا - التي استهدفت أهدافًا مدنية، بما في ذلك المستشفيات - عن مقتل عسكري وإصابة 11 مدنيًا في أخطر تصعيد عسكري بين البلدين منذ حوالى 15 عاما.

وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الكمبودية أن طائرات أسقطت قنبلتين على طريق، وأنها "تندد بشدة بالعدوان العسكري المتهور والوحشي لمملكة تايلاند على سيادة كمبوديا وسلامة أراضيها".
 
 
وناشدت تايلاند رعاياها في كمبوديا مغادرتها "في أقرب وقت ممكن".
 
كما أعربت الصين التي تحافظ على علاقات جيدة مع الجانبين، عن "قلقها البالغ" إزاء الاشتباكات الجارية بين كمبوديا وتايلاند ودعت عبر الناطق باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية غوه جياكون إلى "حل القضايا بشكل صحيح عبر الحوار والتشاور".

وعلّق رئيس وزراء ماليزيا ورئيس رابطة دول جنوب شرق آسيا (آسيان) الحالي، التي تعد كل من تايلاند وكمبوديا من أعضائها، على الاشتباكات قائلًا إنه راسل نظرائه في كلا البلدين ويتطلع للتحدث معهما لاحقًا اليوم أو مساءً.

طرد مبعوث كمبوديا
واندلعت المناوشات بعد أن استدعت تايلاند سفيرها لدى كمبوديا في وقت متأخر من الأربعاء، وأعلنت أنها ستطرد مبعوث كمبوديا في بانكوك، وذلك بعد أن فقد جندي تايلاندي آخر أحد أطرافه في غضون أسبوع نتيجة انفجار لغم أرضي زعمت بانكوك أنه زرع مؤخرا في المنطقة المتنازع عليها.

وقالت وزارة الخارجية التايلاندية إن القوات الكمبودية أطلقت "مدفعية ثقيلة" على قاعدة عسكرية تايلاندية صباح اليوم، واستهدفت أيضا مناطق مدنية، بما في ذلك مستشفى، مما أدى إلى حدوث خسائر في صفوف المدنيين.

وأضافت الوزارة في بيان: "الحكومة الملكية التايلاندية مستعدة لتكثيف إجراءات الدفاع عن النفس إذا استمرت كمبوديا في هجومها المسلح وانتهاكاتها لسيادة تايلاند".

وعلى مدى أكثر من 100 عام، تتنازع تايلاند وكمبوديا على السيادة على نقاط لم يجر ترسيمها على طول حدودهما البرية الممتدة على طول 817 كيلومترا، مما أدى إلى حدوث مناوشات على مدى عدة سنوات وسقوط ما لا يقل عن 12 قتيلا، بما في ذلك خلال تبادل لإطلاق النار استمر أسبوعا في عام 2011.

وتجدد التوتر في أيار عقب مقتل جندي كمبودي خلال تبادل قصير لإطلاق النار، والذي تصاعد إلى أزمة دبلوماسية شاملة، وتحول الآن إلى اشتباكات مسلحة.

واندلعت الاشتباكات في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم بالقرب من معبد تا موان ثوم المتنازع عليه على طول الحدود الشرقية بين كمبوديا وتايلاند، على بعد نحو 360 كيلومترا من العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
من الابتلاء إلى الشفاء! - كان يا ما كان م٣ - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
08:00 | 2025-07-24
Play
من الابتلاء إلى الشفاء! - كان يا ما كان م٣ - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
08:00 | 2025-07-24
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
البصرة ابو الخصيب - ناس وناس م٨ - الحلقة ٧٨ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-24
Play
البصرة ابو الخصيب - ناس وناس م٨ - الحلقة ٧٨ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-24
مايك السومرية
Play
مايك السومرية
السيد ابو حبيب الصافي، رجل دين - MIC Alsumaria - الحلقة ١٥ | season 1
16:00 | 2025-07-23
Play
السيد ابو حبيب الصافي، رجل دين - MIC Alsumaria - الحلقة ١٥ | season 1
16:00 | 2025-07-23
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
المدنيون.. هادئون في ركن مضطرب - من الأخير م٢ - حلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2025-07-23
Play
المدنيون.. هادئون في ركن مضطرب - من الأخير م٢ - حلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2025-07-23
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 23-07-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-23
Play
العراق في دقيقة 23-07-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-23
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٣ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-23
Play
نشرة ٢٣ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-23
Live Talk
Play
Live Talk
شابة تعيد كتابة تاريخ العراق - Live Talk - الحلقة ٧٩ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-23
Play
شابة تعيد كتابة تاريخ العراق - Live Talk - الحلقة ٧٩ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-23
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
أبراج - كاسيت 23-7-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-07-23
Play
أبراج - كاسيت 23-7-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-07-23
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
طريق العودة… بين الجرعة والإدمـ.ان - 52 دقيقة م٧ - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 7
16:00 | 2025-07-22
Play
طريق العودة… بين الجرعة والإدمـ.ان - 52 دقيقة م٧ - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 7
16:00 | 2025-07-22
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
أرقام وأغاني 22-7-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-22
Play
أرقام وأغاني 22-7-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-22
الأكثر مشاهدة
كان يا مكان
Play
كان يا مكان
من الابتلاء إلى الشفاء! - كان يا ما كان م٣ - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
08:00 | 2025-07-24
Play
من الابتلاء إلى الشفاء! - كان يا ما كان م٣ - الحلقة ١٧ | الموسم 3
08:00 | 2025-07-24
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
البصرة ابو الخصيب - ناس وناس م٨ - الحلقة ٧٨ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-24
Play
البصرة ابو الخصيب - ناس وناس م٨ - الحلقة ٧٨ | الموسم 8
05:00 | 2025-07-24
مايك السومرية
Play
مايك السومرية
السيد ابو حبيب الصافي، رجل دين - MIC Alsumaria - الحلقة ١٥ | season 1
16:00 | 2025-07-23
Play
السيد ابو حبيب الصافي، رجل دين - MIC Alsumaria - الحلقة ١٥ | season 1
16:00 | 2025-07-23
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
المدنيون.. هادئون في ركن مضطرب - من الأخير م٢ - حلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2025-07-23
Play
المدنيون.. هادئون في ركن مضطرب - من الأخير م٢ - حلقة ٣٧ | الموسم 2
15:00 | 2025-07-23
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 23-07-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-23
Play
العراق في دقيقة 23-07-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-23
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٣ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-23
Play
نشرة ٢٣ تموز ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-07-23
Live Talk
Play
Live Talk
شابة تعيد كتابة تاريخ العراق - Live Talk - الحلقة ٧٩ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-23
Play
شابة تعيد كتابة تاريخ العراق - Live Talk - الحلقة ٧٩ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-07-23
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
أبراج - كاسيت 23-7-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-07-23
Play
أبراج - كاسيت 23-7-2025 | 2025
00:30 | 2025-07-23
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
طريق العودة… بين الجرعة والإدمـ.ان - 52 دقيقة م٧ - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 7
16:00 | 2025-07-22
Play
طريق العودة… بين الجرعة والإدمـ.ان - 52 دقيقة م٧ - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 7
16:00 | 2025-07-22
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
أرقام وأغاني 22-7-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-22
Play
أرقام وأغاني 22-7-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-07-22

اخترنا لك
إسرائيل تعيد فريقها التفاوضي من الدوحة وتتحدث عن "قرارات مصيرية"
09:57 | 2025-07-24
5 رجال يعتدون على امرأة من ذوي الهمم.. ركلوا كرسيها المتحرك
09:50 | 2025-07-24
سوريا.. مقتل 6 واصابة 140 بانفجار ريف إدلب الشمالي
09:39 | 2025-07-24
33 دولة تتمسك بحق الأرض.. ترامب يشعل صراع "المواطنة بالولادة" والسيناريوهات مفتوحة
09:30 | 2025-07-24
لقاء مرتقب بين وزيري الخارجية السوري والشؤون الاستراتيجية الإسرائيلي
09:04 | 2025-07-24
بريطانيا.. واحدة من كل 8 نساء ضحية للعنف الجنسي أو الأسري
06:43 | 2025-07-24

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2025
ترفيه
رمضان 2024
سياسة
رمضان 2023
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
مقالات رأي
عالم السيارات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Android
Apple
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.