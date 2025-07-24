في تصعيد عسكري خطير.. اشتباكات دامية تشعل الحدود بين تايلاند وكمبوديا

A new war is approaching: Heavy fighting broke out on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, — CNN.
The Royal Cambodian Army shelled several Thai border towns with multiple rocket launchers.
In response, Thailand closed its border with Cambodia because of these attacks.… pic.twitter.com/HwJVxxfipp
— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) July 24, 2025
