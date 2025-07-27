Alsumaria Tv
تركيا تجلي آلاف السكان من بورصا بسبب حرائق الغابات (فيديوهات)

دوليات

2025-07-27 | 03:17
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
تركيا تجلي آلاف السكان من بورصا بسبب حرائق الغابات (فيديوهات)
المصدر:
روسيا اليوم
248 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلنت السلطات التركية أنه تم إجلاء ما يقرب من 2000 شخص من سكان محافظة بورصا بسبب حرائق الغابات التي اجتاحت عدة مناطق بالبلاد.

وامتدت الحرائق التي اندلعت ليل السبت في الجبال الحرجية المحيطة بمدينة بورصة شمال غربي تركيا بسرعة بسبب الرياح القوية، مما أدى إلى توهج أحمر ليلا فوق الضواحي الشرقية للمدينة.

وأعلن مكتب محافظ بورصا في بيان اليوم الأحد أنه تم إجلاء 1765 شخصا بأمان من القرى الواقعة شمال شرقي المدينة، حيث كافح أكثر من 1100 رجل إطفاء النيران، وأغلق الطريق السريع الذي يربط بورصا بالعاصمة أنقرة بسبب اشتعال الغابات المحيطة.
 


ووصف أورهان ساريبال، النائب المعارض عن المحافظة، المشهد بأنه "كارثة".

بدوره، صرح وزير النقل والبنية التحتية، عبد القادر أورال أوغلو، في مؤتمر صحفي بأن "الحريق في مدينة غورسو بمحافظة بورصة محصور، ولكن لا يوجد حديث عن القضاء عليه تماما".

ولاحقا استؤنفت حركة المرور على طريق بورصة-أنقرة السريع الرئيسي الذي كان مغلقا سابقا.
 


وصرح مصطفى إيشيك، محافظ غورسو، بعدم وقوع إصابات في الحريق.

وتشهد تركيا عشرات حرائق الغابات يوميا منذ أواخر يونيو وسط موجة حر شديدة، وكانت السلطات التركية أجلت، أمس السبت، أكثر من 1300 شخص من سكان عدة مناطق في محافظتي مرسين وكارابوك بسبب حرائق غابات واسعة النطاق وسط ارتفاع غير طبيعي في درجات الحرارة.

وأفادت المديرية العامة للأرصاد الجوية بأن تركيا سجلت أعلى درجة حرارة لها على الإطلاق، حيث بلغت 50.5 درجة مئوية (122.9 فهرنهايت) في محافظة شرناق جنوب شرقي البلاد يوم الجمعة.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
