التسونامي يجرف 4 حيتان الى سواحل اليابان (فيديوهات)

JUST IN: At least 4 whales have washed up along the coast of Japan, hours after 8.8 earthquake pic.twitter.com/t9siMZDHFS
— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 30, 2025
JUST IN: At least 4 whales have washed up along the coast of Japan, hours after 8.8 earthquake pic.twitter.com/t9siMZDHFS
❗️🌊🇯🇵 - Small tsunami waves surged up a river at Kujūkuri Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Eastern Japan. Following the tsunami warning, four whales washed ashore in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture. pic.twitter.com/NKc4KPNPqE
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) July 30, 2025
❗️🌊🇯🇵 - Small tsunami waves surged up a river at Kujūkuri Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Eastern Japan. Following the tsunami warning, four whales washed ashore in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture. pic.twitter.com/NKc4KPNPqE