موسكو بشأن الشرق الأوسط: لا سلام دون إقامة دولة فلسطينية
التسونامي يجرف 4 حيتان الى سواحل اليابان (فيديوهات)

دوليات

2025-07-30 | 02:18
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
التسونامي يجرف 4 حيتان الى سواحل اليابان (فيديوهات)
المصدر:
روسيا اليوم
213 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

ضرب زلزال عنيف بلغت قوته 8.8 درجات قبالة السواحل الروسية، ما أدى إلى تشكل موجات تسونامي ضربت المناطق الساحلية في جزر الكوريل وجزيرة هوكايدو الشمالية الكبرى في اليابان.

وأفادت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" بأن التحذيرات امتدت أيضا إلى سواحل كاليفورنيا وألاسكا وهاواي في الولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب مناطق ساحلية أخرى في اتجاه نيوزيلندا.

وذكرت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية أن موجة تسونامي بلغ ارتفاعها 50 سنتيمترا ضربت ميناء إيشنوماكي، وهو ميناء رئيسي في محافظة مياغي على الساحل الشرقي، مشيرة إلى أنها أعلى موجة تم تسجيلها حتى الآن.

وقد سجلت موجات بلغ ارتفاعها 40 سنتيمترا في 16 موقعا آخر على طول الساحل الهادئ، حيث تحركت الأمواج جنوبا من هوكايدو حتى المناطق القريبة من شمال شرق طوكيو.

وحثت السلطات المواطنين على البقاء في حالة تأهب، مشيرة إلى أن موجات أقوى قد تكون في طريقها.

وفي خضم هذه الفوضى، جُرفت أربعة حيتان ضخمة إلى الساحل الياباني بعد ساعات من وقوع الزلزال، حيث انتشرت لقطات لوجودها على الشاطئ في وسائل الإعلام. وقد نشرت bno news مقطع فيديو يظهر الحيتان وهي ملقاة على الساحل بينما كانت الأمواج تضرب الشاطئ وتعود.
 
 
 

احتجاجات غاضبة في باكستان بعد "حظر الزيارة الاربعينية برًا"-عاجل
02:21 | 2025-07-30
أقوى زلزال منذ 80 عاما يضرب روسيا.. و"تسونامي" قد يصل الى اميركا
01:17 | 2025-07-30
موسكو بشأن الشرق الأوسط: لا سلام دون إقامة دولة فلسطينية
18:22 | 2025-07-29
مسيرات إسرائيلية تستهدف قوات رديفة للدفاع السورية
17:08 | 2025-07-29
البيت الأبيض: الاتحاد الأوروبي ركع أمام سياسات ترامب
15:43 | 2025-07-29
الحوثيون يعلنون تنفيذ عملية عسكرية ضد مطار اللد
15:11 | 2025-07-29

