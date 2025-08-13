في تكساس.. خروج 35 عربة قطار عن مسارها (فيديو)

DEVELOPING: A train that may be carrying hazardous materials has derailed in Palo Pinto County, Texas, according to local officials.
About 35 union pacific railroad cars were derailed, the company said, adding that no one appears to be injured. https://t.co/wbIxKeHfKt pic.twitter.com/ityiWT7G44
— abc news Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 12, 2025
DEVELOPING: A train that may be carrying hazardous materials has derailed in Palo Pinto County, Texas, according to local officials.
About 35 union pacific railroad cars were derailed, the company said, adding that no one appears to be injured. https://t.co/wbIxKeHfKt pic.twitter.com/ityiWT7G44