في تكساس.. خروج 35 عربة قطار عن مسارها (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-08-13 | 02:46
في تكساس.. خروج 35 عربة قطار عن مسارها (فيديو)
السومرية نيوز – دوليات

خرجت 35 عربة تابعة لقطار شركة "يونيون باسيفيك" عن مسارها بعد ظهر الثلاثاء قرب بلدة صغيرة في ولاية تكساس الأمريكية، وفق ما أفاد به مسؤولون.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم الشركة، روبين تايسفر، إنه لم تسجل أي إصابات ولم تصدر أوامر بإخلاء المنطقة عقب الحادث.

وأظهرت لقطات عددا من العربات وقد تكدست فوق بعضها على خط السكة الحديدية في منطقة ريفية، بينما كان حريق في الأعشاب ودخان يتصاعد بجانب موقع الحادث.
 


وأضافت هيئة خدمات الطوارئ أن الحادث يعامل كواقعة تتعلق بمواد خطرة، لكن لم يعرف على الفور ما الذي كانت تحمله العربات.

وقع الحادث نحو الساعة الثانية ظهرا بالتوقيت المحلي، إلى الشرق من بلدة جوردون نحو 105 كيلومترات جنوب غرب فورت وورث.

وبحسب منشور لهيئة خدمات الطوارئ في مقاطعة بالو بينتو، لم تسجل أي تسريبات في محتويات العربات.

وجاء في البيان: "الفرق موجودة في الموقع لمعالجة الأضرار والمخاطر، ورجال الإطفاء يتعاملون بحذر مع المشهد".

وقالت تايسفر إن إدارة الإطفاء في بالو بينتو تعمل على احتواء حريق الأعشاب، مضيفة أن فرق "يونيون باسيفيك" في طريقها إلى الموقع.

