اصطدام طائرتين في مطار أمريكي (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-10-02 | 01:40
اصطدام طائرتين في مطار أمريكي (فيديو)
السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أصيب شخص واحد نتيجة تصادم طائرتين إقليميتين تابعتين لشركة دلتا، أثناء التحرك على مدرج مطار لا غارديا في نيويورك، بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وقع الحادث عندما كانت طائرة Endeavor 5155 تتحرك للإقلاع، واصطدم جناحها الأيمن بجسم الطائرة Endeavor 5047 التي كانت تتجه إلى بوابتها بعد الهبوط.

وأظهر تسجيل لمراقبة الحركة الجوية حديث الطيار عن الأضرار التي لحقت بالطائرة، بما في ذلك كسر في زجاج قمرة القيادة وشاشات في قمرة الطائرة.
 
وأفادت دلتا بأن مضيفة طيران أصيبت بجروح طفيفة، وتم نقلها إلى مستشفى قريب احترازيا، بينما لم يسجل أي إصابات بين الركاب.

ووقع التصادم نحو الساعة 9:56 مساء بالتوقيت المحلي، ولم يؤثر على سير العمليات في المطار، وفق هيئة الموانئ.

وأكدت دلتا أن فرقها في مطار نيويورك تعمل لضمان راحة واهتمام المسافرين، وأن الشركة ستتعاون مع جميع السلطات المعنية، بما فيها هيئة الموانئ وإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية ولجنة سلامة النقل الوطنية، للتحقيق في الحادث، مع التأكيد على أن سلامة الركاب والموظفين هي الأولوية القصوى.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
اخترنا لك
روسيا تعلن دخول معاهدة الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع إيران حيز التنفيذ
05:15 | 2025-10-02
إسبانيا تستدعي القائمة بأعمال إسرائيل بعد اعتراض أسطول الصمود
04:53 | 2025-10-02
خطة ترامب بشأن غزة: مخاوف من تكرار سيناريو ما بعد غزو العراق عام 2003
04:23 | 2025-10-02
كولومبيا تطرد البعثة الإسرائيلية بعد اعتراض "أسطول الصمود"
02:00 | 2025-10-02
بعد هجوم روسي.. انقطاع الكهرباء عن هيكل "تشيرنوبل"
18:27 | 2025-10-01
روسيا تعلن عدم اعترافها بإعادة العقوبات ضد إيران
17:49 | 2025-10-01

