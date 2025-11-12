Alsumaria Tv
شاهد.. سقوط حر عمودي لطائرة عسكرية تركية ومقتل 20 جنديا (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-11-11 | 23:58
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
شاهد.. سقوط حر عمودي لطائرة عسكرية تركية ومقتل 20 جنديا (فيديو)
902 شوهد

السومرية نيوز-دوليات

أعلنت وزارة الدفاع التركية، اليوم الأربعاء، مقتل 20 جنديا بسقوط طائرة شحن عسكرية تركية كانت قادمة من أذربيجان وتحطمت داخل جورجيا في طريقها الى تركيا.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو عرضتها وسائل إعلام تركية، الطائرة وهي تدور في الهواء وتترك خلفها أثرا من الدخان الأبيض، فيما كان سقوطها حرا بشكل عمودي وليس كمشاهد سقوط الطائرات المعتادة التي تكون تتقدم الى الامام بينما تهبط بسرعة نحو الأرض.

والطائرة من نوع سي 130 المخصصة للشحن العسكري، حيث أقلعت من أذربيجان وكانت في طريقها الى تركيا، وهذا التنقل ضمن التعاون الأمني المعتاد بين تركيا وأذربيجان.

وكان على متن الطائرة 20 عسكريا، وبحسب هيئة الطيران الجورجية، فإن الاتصال بالطائرة فقد بعد دقائق قليلة من دخولها المجال الجوي الجورجي، وإن الطائرة لم تصدر نداء استغاثة.
 
>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv

