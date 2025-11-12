شاهد.. سقوط حر عمودي لطائرة عسكرية تركية ومقتل 20 جنديا (فيديو)

🚨 Shocking mid-air breakup of a Turkish Air Force C-130 hercules (built 1968) en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey. Video shows a spiraling contrail as it disintegrated post-takeoff from Ganja Airport. With Turkey's 19 aging C-130s averaging 45 years old, is poor maintenance the… pic.twitter.com/riEbCjaEQ7
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) November 11, 2025
🚨 Shocking mid-air breakup of a Turkish Air Force C-130 hercules (built 1968) en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey. Video shows a spiraling contrail as it disintegrated post-takeoff from Ganja Airport. With Turkey's 19 aging C-130s averaging 45 years old, is poor maintenance the… pic.twitter.com/riEbCjaEQ7