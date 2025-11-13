Alsumaria Tv
تسرب غاز يجلي المئات وينقل العشرات للمستشفى بولاية أمريكية (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-11-13 | 10:17
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
تسرب غاز يجلي المئات وينقل العشرات للمستشفى بولاية أمريكية (فيديو)
100 شوهد

أجلت السلطات الأمريكية مئات الأشخاص من مدينة ويذرفورد بولاية أوكلاهوما وجرى إبلاغ آخرين بعدم مغادرة الأماكن التي يتواجدون فيها بعد حدوث تسرب غاز الأمونيا اللامائي من شاحنة صهريج.

وحدث التسريب الغازي قبيل العاشرة مساء الأربعاء في ساحة انتظار أحد الفنادق.
وقال مسؤولو المدينة في مؤتمر صحفي إن الأشخاص في المنطقة عانوا من مشاكل تنفسية ونقل 36 شخصا على الأقل لمستشفى محلي.


وأضافت السلطات أن ما بين 500 إلى 600 شخص على الأقل كانوا في أحد الملاجئ حتى صباح الخميس، كما جرى إخلاء العديد من دور الرعاية وأغلقت المدارس أبوابها هذا اليوم.

وأفادت السلطات بأن جودة الهواء قيد المراقبة، مؤكدة أن الصهريج لم يعد ينفث غازا.

وتستخدم الأمونيا اللامائية كسماد للمساعدة في توفير النيتروجين للذرة والقمح، وإذا ما لمسه الإنسان في حالته الغازية أو السائلة يتعرض للحرق.

>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 

