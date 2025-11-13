تسرب غاز يجلي المئات وينقل العشرات للمستشفى بولاية أمريكية (فيديو)

🚨 About 1,000 Weatherford residents are being evacuated after a semi-truck crash caused a toxic ammonia spill late Wednesday night.
⚠️ Police warn the air is unsafe to breathe — dozens of people have been hospitalized.
🔗 More here: https://t.co/vxDN8FfWtF pic.twitter.com/BKR4yzRz5Z
— News 9 (@NEWS9) November 13, 2025
🚨 About 1,000 Weatherford residents are being evacuated after a semi-truck crash caused a toxic ammonia spill late Wednesday night.
⚠️ Police warn the air is unsafe to breathe — dozens of people have been hospitalized.
🔗 More here: https://t.co/vxDN8FfWtF pic.twitter.com/BKR4yzRz5Z