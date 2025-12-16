Alsumaria Tv
إخلاء ثلاث ضواحي في سياتل بعد انهيار سد
المزيد
ترامب يعلن خطوبة نجله الأكبر (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-12-16 | 02:30
ترامب يعلن خطوبة نجله الأكبر (فيديو)
روسيا اليوم
619 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، في البيت الأبيض، خطوبة ابنه الأكبر دونالد جونيور وبيتينا أندرسون، وذلك وفقا لفيديو نشرته لورا لومر على موقع X.

وقال دونالد الابن، البالغ من العمر 47 عاما، خلال الإعلان: "عادة ما أجد الكلمات المناسبة للتعبير عن مشاعري، فأنا بارع في التعبير عن فرحتي. أود أن أشكر بيتينا على هذه الكلمة: 'نعم'".
 


ثم أدلت أندرسون بتصريحها قائلة: "لقد كانت هذه عطلة نهاية أسبوع لا تنسى. سأتزوج من حب حياتي، وأشعر أنني أسعد فتاة في العالم. شكرا لكم".

وكان دونالد ترامب الابن متزوجا سابقا من زوجته السابقة فانيسا ترامب، التي استمر زواجهما 12 عاما قبل أن تطلب الطلاق عام 2018. ولديهما خمسة أبناء: كاي (18 عاما)، ودونالد الثالث (16 عاما)، وتريستان (14 عاما)، وسبنسر (13 عاما)، وكلوي (11 عاما).

في عام 2018، بدأ دونالد ترامب الابن بمواعدة كيمبرلي غيلفويل، ثم أعلنا خطوبتهما عام 2020. ورغم عدم إعلان انفصالهما رسميا، علمت مجلة PEOPLE في ديسمبر 2024 أنه كان على علاقة مع أندرسون لمدة ستة أشهر تقريبا.

أحدث الحلقات
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
بغداد الشعب - ناس وناس م٨ - الحلقة ١٧٩ | الموسم 8
04:00 | 2025-12-16
Play
بغداد الشعب - ناس وناس م٨ - الحلقة ١٧٩ | الموسم 8
04:00 | 2025-12-16
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
عاصفة الأسماء تهدأ في الإطار والمجلس يترقب هلال الخميس - من الأخير م٢ - حلقة ١٠١ | الموسم 2
14:00 | 2025-12-15
Play
عاصفة الأسماء تهدأ في الإطار والمجلس يترقب هلال الخميس - من الأخير م٢ - حلقة ١٠١ | الموسم 2
14:00 | 2025-12-15
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١٥ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-12-15
Play
نشرة ١٥ كانون الاول ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-12-15
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
العراق في دقيقة 15-12-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-12-15
Play
العراق في دقيقة 15-12-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-12-15
Live Talk
Play
Live Talk
الة الكمان بين التراث الموسيقي - Live Talk - الحلقة ١٨١ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-12-15
Play
الة الكمان بين التراث الموسيقي - Live Talk - الحلقة ١٨١ | 2025
10:30 | 2025-12-15
عشرين
Play
عشرين
رئاسة الوزراء بين تصريحات المبعوثين ومواصفات المرشحين - عشرين م٤ - الحلقة ٤٥ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-12-13
Play
رئاسة الوزراء بين تصريحات المبعوثين ومواصفات المرشحين - عشرين م٤ - الحلقة ٤٥ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-12-13
رحال
Play
رحال
قصر مهمل في كربلاء... ما قصته؟ - رحال م٦ - الحلقة ٢٦ | الموسم 6
13:30 | 2025-12-13
Play
قصر مهمل في كربلاء... ما قصته؟ - رحال م٦ - الحلقة ٢٦ | الموسم 6
13:30 | 2025-12-13
Biotic
Play
Biotic
انخفاض كثافة العظام بعد الولادة - م٤ Biotic - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2025-12-12
Play
انخفاض كثافة العظام بعد الولادة - م٤ Biotic - الحلقة ٣٢ | الموسم 4
14:30 | 2025-12-12
حصاد السومرية
Play
حصاد السومرية
واشنطن "يائسة" من ديمقراطية العراق - حصاد السومرية م٢ - حلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 2
13:30 | 2025-12-12
Play
واشنطن "يائسة" من ديمقراطية العراق - حصاد السومرية م٢ - حلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 2
13:30 | 2025-12-12
الهوا الك
Play
الهوا الك
مناشدات انسانية وقضايا عالقة - الهوا الك م١٠ - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
10:30 | 2025-12-12
Play
مناشدات انسانية وقضايا عالقة - الهوا الك م١٠ - الحلقة ٣٦ | الموسم 9
10:30 | 2025-12-12
