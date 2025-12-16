ترامب يعلن خطوبة نجله الأكبر (فيديو)

BREAKING NEWS:
President Trump just announced at the White house that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.
Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025
BREAKING NEWS:
President Trump just announced at the White house that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.
Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla