LIVE
نتنياهو يزعم بوجود قضايا "لم تُنجز" في الشرق الأوسط
المزيد
إصابة 109 أشخاص بحادث تصادم قطارين في الهند (فيديو)

دوليات

2025-12-31 | 02:02
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
إصابة 109 أشخاص بحادث تصادم قطارين في الهند (فيديو)
201 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – دوليات

اصطدم قطاران يسيران على خطين حديديين أحاديين عند محطة لتوليد الطاقة الكهرومائية قيد الإنشاء في ولاية أوتاراخاند شمال الهند، مما أدى إلى إصابة ما لا يقل عن 109 عمال.

وأوضح مسؤول محلي لوكالة "رويترز" أن معظم العمال أصيبوا بجروح طفيفة بينما عانى أربعة من كسور.

وقع حادث التصادم داخل نفق ببلدة بيبالكوتي، حيث يوجد موقع مشروع محطة لتوليد الطاقة الكهرومائية تابع لشركة تيهري ديفيلوبمنت كوربوريشن المملوكة جزئيا لشركة (ان.تي.بي.سي).
 
>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
اخترنا لك
زلزال قوي يضرب ولاية كاليفورنيا
01:34 | 2025-12-31
نتنياهو يزعم بوجود قضايا "لم تُنجز" في الشرق الأوسط
17:32 | 2025-12-30
احتجاجات تعم الصومال على اعتراف إسرائيل بصومالي لاند
17:03 | 2025-12-30
تسرب مواد كيميائية وحريق بعد انحراف قطار في ولاية كنتاكي
16:31 | 2025-12-30
مباحثات أمريكية سعودية حول تطورات اليمن
15:01 | 2025-12-30
موسكو تعلن إسقاط 109 مسيرة أوكرانية فوق أراضي روسيا
14:51 | 2025-12-30

