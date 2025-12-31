إصابة 109 أشخاص بحادث تصادم قطارين في الهند (فيديو)

At least 60 people were injured when two loco trains collided inside a tunnel near the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand. The collision occurred on the Delhi–Dehradun rail line in a tunnel close to the project site.
(Delhi–Dehradun rail line, Train… pic.twitter.com/ovJruaijc3
— THE WEEK (@TheWeekLive) December 31, 2025
At least 60 people were injured when two loco trains collided inside a tunnel near the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand. The collision occurred on the Delhi–Dehradun rail line in a tunnel close to the project site.
(Delhi–Dehradun rail line, Train… pic.twitter.com/ovJruaijc3