سويسرا: انفجار في منتجع للتزلج ببلدة كران مونتانا يخلف قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)

دوليات

2026-01-01 | 01:33
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
سويسرا: انفجار في منتجع للتزلج ببلدة كران مونتانا يخلف قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)
637 شوهد


السومرية نيوز – دوليات

قالت الشرطة السويسرية، اليوم الخميس، إن عددا من الأشخاص سقطوا بين قتلى وجرحى جراء انفجار في منتجع للتزلج ببلدة كران مونتانا.

وأفاد جيتان لاثيون، المتحدث باسم الشرطة في كانتون فالي جنوب غرب سويسرا، بأن سبب الانفجار لا يزال مجهولا، دون أن يحدد عدد القتلى.

وأضاف أن الانفجار وقع قرابة الساعة 1:30 صباحا (00:30 بتوقيت غرينتش) في حانة تسمى "لي كونستيلايشن" التي تحظى بشعبية بين السياح، فيما كان المشاركون يرحبون بالعام الجديد.

وأظهرت صور نشرتها وسائل إعلام سويسرية مبنى يحترق، وخدمات الطوارئ بالقرب منه.
 
 
>> تابع قناة السومرية على منصةX 
بليلة رأس السنة.. حريق يدمر كنيسة عمرها 150 عاما في هولندا (فيديو)
02:40 | 2026-01-01
02:40 | 2026-01-01
روسيا تعلن إسقاط 168 مسيرة أوكرانية غربي البلاد
00:40 | 2026-01-01
00:40 | 2026-01-01
الجيش الأمريكي يعلن تدمير ثلاث سفن تهريب مخدرات
17:37 | 2025-12-31
17:37 | 2025-12-31
ترامب يسحب قوات الحرس الوطني من ثلاث مدن
17:07 | 2025-12-31
17:07 | 2025-12-31
سماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة الأوكرانية
16:53 | 2025-12-31
16:53 | 2025-12-31
في لندن.. حدائق تغلق أبوابها أمام الزوار ليلة رأس السنة
16:40 | 2025-12-31
16:40 | 2025-12-31

