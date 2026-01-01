سويسرا: انفجار في منتجع للتزلج ببلدة كران مونتانا يخلف قتلى وجرحى (فيديو)

🇨🇭⚡ Several people were ki!!ed and others injured after an explosion tore through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana, Swiss police say.
A cantonal police spokesperson told AFP that the blast was of unknown origin while confirming multiple fatalities. pic.twitter.com/GGbEOvvKrk
— Osint World (@OsiOsint1) January 1, 2026
