وزير النقل يوجه بالتحقيق بحادثة "بوابة المرور" في مطار بغداد
أمريكا.. منجم يتسبب بانهيار أحد الملاعب (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-06-27 | 09:28
أمريكا.. منجم يتسبب بانهيار أحد الملاعب (فيديو)
وكالات
606 مشاهدة

اظهر مقطع فيديو تسبب منجم في ولاية إلينوي الأمريكية بانهيار أحد الملاعب، وابتلاع منتصف الملعب وعامود إنارة ضخما، وخلق حفرة يبلغ عرضها حوالي 100 قدم وعمقها من 30 إلى 50 قدما.

ووقع الانهيار في وسط متنزه غوردون مور في ألتون بولاية إلينوي، الواقع فوق منجم للحجر الجيري، وفقا لتقارير محلية.
 
ووقع الانهيار في وسط متنزه غوردون مور في ألتون بولاية إلينوي، الواقع فوق منجم للحجر الجيري، وفقا لتقارير محلية. وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة المنشورة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الأرض تنهار فجأة، مخلفة وراءها حفرة ضخمة. وقالت شركة Alton Parks and Recreation إن حديقة غوردون مور تم إغلاقها أثناء إجراء التحقيق. وقال ممثل شركة New Frontier Materials: "لم يصب أحد في الحادث، الذي تم إبلاغ المسؤولين في إدارة سلامة وصحة المناجم به وفقا للوائح المعمول بها"، مؤكدا أن "السلامة هي على رأس أولوياتنا، سنعمل مع المدينة لمعالجة هذه المشكلة بأسرع ما يمكن وبأمان قدر الإمكان لضمان الحد الأدنى من التأثير على المجتمع".


وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة المنشورة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الأرض تنهار فجأة، مخلفة وراءها حفرة ضخمة.
 


وقالت شركة Alton Parks and Recreation إن حديقة غوردون مور تم إغلاقها أثناء إجراء التحقيق.

وقال ممثل شركة New Frontier Materials: "لم يصب أحد في الحادث، الذي تم إبلاغ المسؤولين في إدارة سلامة وصحة المناجم به وفقا للوائح المعمول بها"، مؤكدا أن "السلامة هي على رأس أولوياتنا، سنعمل مع المدينة لمعالجة هذه المشكلة بأسرع ما يمكن وبأمان قدر الإمكان لضمان الحد الأدنى من التأثير على المجتمع".

