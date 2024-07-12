Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
واشنطن تعلن: قريبون من اتفاق بشأن غزة
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

مسافرة "عدوانية" تغير مسار رحلة جوية بعد ان عضت المضيف ومزقت ملابسه (فيديو)

منوعات

2024-07-12 | 07:09
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/39/سعد-أحمد
مسافرة &quot;عدوانية&quot; تغير مسار رحلة جوية بعد ان عضت المضيف ومزقت ملابسه (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
3,131 مشاهدة

أكد متحدث باسم قسم شرطة أورلاندو الامريكية، ان مسافرة "عدوانية" غيرت مسار رحلة جوية بعد ان عضت المضيف ومزقت ملابسه، مبينا ان الراكبة تم نقلها إلى مستشفى محلي لتقييم حالتها الصحية.

وفي التفاصيل، توقفت رحلة تابعة لشركة "يونايتد إيرلاينز" في أورلاندو ليلة الثلاثاء بسبب "مسافرة عدوانية"، كما أكدت الشركة لوكالات الأنباء.

وقع الحادث على متن الرحلة 762 من ميامي إلى نيوارك، نيوجيرسي.

إذ بدأت الراكبة الغاضبة بالصراخ على الآخرين بينما حاولت الطواقم السيطرة عليها باستخدام الأصفاد البلاستيكية.
 


وأثناء تقييد معصميها، قامت المرأة بعض مضيف طيران على كتفه، ما أدى إلى تمزيق قماش من زيه الرسمي.

نتيجة لهذه الحادثة، تأخرت الرحلة حوالي ثلاث ساعات ونصف السعة.

وقالت شركة يونايتد إيرلاينز إن الشرطة قامت بمرافقة المرأة خارج الطائرة بعد الهبوط في أورلاندو.

وقال متحدث باسم يونايتد إيرلاينز : "عمل مضيفونا على تهدئة الوضع وحماية الركاب الآخرين، وبعد الهبوط في أورلاندو، قابلت قوات إنفاذ القانون الطائرة وتم إخراج الراكبة. نحن ممتنون لفريقنا على احترافيتهم وعلى اهتمامهم بسلامة عملائنا وزملائهم من موظفي يونايتد".

وقال متحدث باسم قسم شرطة أورلاندو إن الراكبة تم نقلها إلى مستشفى محلي لتقييم حالتها الصحية.

>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب
+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
علناً
Play
علناً
ازمة كركوك - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
ازمة كركوك - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-07-11
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
البلوگر العراقية رشا الفيصل - الحلقة ١٣ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
البلوگر العراقية رشا الفيصل - الحلقة ١٣ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-07-11
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-07-11
Play
نشرة ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-07-11
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
11-07-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
11-07-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-07-11
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
لجوء الشباب إلى السباحة في الانهر هربا من ارتفاع درجات الحرارة - حلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-07-11
Play
لجوء الشباب إلى السباحة في الانهر هربا من ارتفاع درجات الحرارة - حلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-07-11
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
واسط السوق المسقف - الحلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-07-11
Play
واسط السوق المسقف - الحلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-07-11
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
آدم وحواء 11-7-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
آدم وحواء 11-7-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-07-11
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
مصارف اجنبية تبتلع دولار العراق ..فساد يضرب سوق العملة الخضراء - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-07-10
Play
مصارف اجنبية تبتلع دولار العراق ..فساد يضرب سوق العملة الخضراء - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-07-10
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
فرق الصيانة والكوادر الفنية في وزارة الكهرباء - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-07-10
Play
فرق الصيانة والكوادر الفنية في وزارة الكهرباء - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-07-10
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة ركز 10-7-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-07-10
Play
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة ركز 10-7-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-07-10
الأكثر مشاهدة
علناً
Play
علناً
ازمة كركوك - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
ازمة كركوك - الحلقة ٨ | الموسم 3
16:30 | 2024-07-11
Celebrity
Play
Celebrity
البلوگر العراقية رشا الفيصل - الحلقة ١٣ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
البلوگر العراقية رشا الفيصل - الحلقة ١٣ | season 3
15:30 | 2024-07-11
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-07-11
Play
نشرة ١١ تموز ٢٠٢٤ | 2024
12:45 | 2024-07-11
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
11-07-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
11-07-2024 | 2024
12:30 | 2024-07-11
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
لجوء الشباب إلى السباحة في الانهر هربا من ارتفاع درجات الحرارة - حلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-07-11
Play
لجوء الشباب إلى السباحة في الانهر هربا من ارتفاع درجات الحرارة - حلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2024-07-11
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
واسط السوق المسقف - الحلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-07-11
Play
واسط السوق المسقف - الحلقة ٦٥ | الموسم 7
05:00 | 2024-07-11
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
آدم وحواء 11-7-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-07-11
Play
آدم وحواء 11-7-2024 | 2024
02:30 | 2024-07-11
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
مصارف اجنبية تبتلع دولار العراق ..فساد يضرب سوق العملة الخضراء - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-07-10
Play
مصارف اجنبية تبتلع دولار العراق ..فساد يضرب سوق العملة الخضراء - الحلقة ١٣ | الموسم 4
16:30 | 2024-07-10
52 دقيقة
Play
52 دقيقة
فرق الصيانة والكوادر الفنية في وزارة الكهرباء - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-07-10
Play
فرق الصيانة والكوادر الفنية في وزارة الكهرباء - حلقة ١٢ | الموسم 6
15:30 | 2024-07-10
منتدى سومر
Play
منتدى سومر
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة ركز 10-7-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-07-10
Play
فقرة الأبراج وفقرة ركز 10-7-2024 | 2024
13:00 | 2024-07-10
نعم
نعم
لا
لا
تزداد في حال وجود أسباب مسبقة
تزداد في حال وجود أسباب مسبقة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

برجك للسنة الجديدة

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
كتّاب السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2024 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.