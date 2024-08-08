Alsumaria Tv
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
بايدن: لست واثقا من انتقال سلمي للسلطة إذا خسر ترامب
الى محبي بوليوود.. خبر سار عن ناجا شايتانايا وسوبهيتا دوليبالا!

منوعات

2024-08-08 | 08:21
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
الى محبي بوليوود.. خبر سار عن ناجا شايتانايا وسوبهيتا دوليبالا!
354 مشاهدة

منذ ثلاث سنوات سمعنا خبر طلاق نجم بوليوود ناجا شايتانايا من زوجته الأولى سامانثا روث برابهو  واليوم نسمع خبر خطوبته من النجمة سوبهيتا دوليبالا بعد علاقة حبّ قوية جمعتهما. 

تمّت خطوبة ناجا شايتانايا وسوبهيتا دوليبالا بشكلٍ رسميّ بعد مواعدتهما لعدّة مرات منذ أكثر من سنة، وقرّر النجمان الكشف عن علاقتهما أمام الجمهور، حيث نشر والد ناجا منشور عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة "أكس" يعلن فيه الخبر، إذ نشر عدّة صور لهما وأرفقها بتعليق قال فيه: ""يسعدنا أن نعلن عن خطوبة ابننا ناجا تشيتانيا على سوبهيتا دهوليبالا، والتي تمت هذا الصباح في تمام الساعة 9:42 صباحًا!!.. نحن سعداء للغاية للترحيب بها في عائلتنا... تهانينا للزوجين السعداء!.. متمنيا لهم حياة مليئة بالحب والسعادة.الله يبارك!". وأضاف: "بداية الحب اللامتناهي".

وتفاعل الجمهور ومحبو بوليوود مع الخبر السارّ حيث إنهالت التعليقات المهنئة والمباركات، ومنها: "تهنئة كبيرة كبيرة"، "مبروك لعائلة أكينيني"، "تهانينا لكما". فيما قسم آخر لم يقدّم التهنئات بسبب حبّه لطليقة ناجا، سامانثا، والوقوف إلى جانبها بعد الطلاق الذي تمّ في عام 2021.


من هي سوبهيتا دوليبالا Sobhita Dhulipala؟


سوبهيتا دوليبالا هي ممثلة هندية وعارضة أزياء. احتلت المرتبة الثانية في مسابقة ملكة جمال الهند لعام 2013 ومثلت البلاد في مسابقة ملكة جمال الأرض عام 2013. في مجال السينمائي قدمت دوليبالا دورها التمثيلي في فيلم الإثارة رامان راغاف 2.0 (2016) من إخراج أنوراج كاشياب وذهبت إلى دور البطولة في فيلم التجسس التيلوجي غوداتشاري (2018) وسلسلة أمازون بريم الدرامية صنع في الجنة (2019).

من هو ناجا شايتانايا Naga Chaitanya؟

هو ممثل هندي ولد في 23 نوفمبر 1986 بحيدر آباد في الهند. بدأ مشواره المهني سنة 2009، ومن الجوائز التي نالها جائزة فيلم فير جنوب.
 
>> انضم إلى قناة السومرية على واتساب

فن وثقافة

منوعات

السومرية

العراق

بوليوود

الهند

