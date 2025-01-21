Alsumaria Tv
أثار ضجة على الإنترنت.. السلطعون "الأكثر لطفا في العالم" (فيديو)

منوعات

2025-01-21 | 07:37
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
أثار ضجة على الإنترنت.. السلطعون &quot;الأكثر لطفا في العالم&quot; (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,092 مشاهدة

اثار مقطع فيديو لسلطعون صغير، اكتُشف في خليج المكسيك، ضجة كبيرة وشهرة واسعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث أطلق عليه متابعون لقب "الأكثر لطفا في العالم".

ويظهر في الفيديو المخلوق الصغير في راحة يد أحد الباحثين، مع عينيه السوداوين الصغيرتين على جسده الوردي الشائك.
 


وقالت الإدارة الوطنية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي (NOAA) عبر منصة "إكس": "هذا هو السلطعون الأكثر لطفا والشائك في العالم! (لا تقتبسوا منا هذا - إنه مجرد مبالغة)".

وقد حظي الفيديو بانتشار واسع النطاق على "إكس"، حيث تجاوزت مشاهداته 10.6 مليون مشاهدة حتى الآن. وتفاعل المتابعون مع الفيديو بتعليقات طريفة، حيث كتب أحدهم: "يا إلهي، ما نوعه؟ أنا في حالة حب"، بينما قال آخر: "يبدو وكأنه استيقظ للتو من قيلولة لا تصدق".

وعثر على السلطعون خلال مهمة علمية في خليج المكسيك في الصيف الماضي، والتي استهدفت دعم استعادة مجتمعات قاع البحر في المناطق الوسطى من الخليج، التي تضررت جراء تسرب النفط من منصة "ديب ووتر هورايزون". ويُعتقد أن السلطعون ينتمي إلى نوع Neolithodes agassizii، وهو نوع صغير من السلطعونات الملكية التي تعيش عادة على أعماق تصل إلى 1900 متر في المحيط.

وعلى الرغم من أن هذا النوع من السلطعونات يمكن أن يصل طوله إلى 12 سم، يظهر السلطعون الذي تم تصويره في الفيديو بشكل أصغر بكثير.

وهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يتصدر فيها مخلوق بحري الأخبار. ففي عام 2021، اكتشف علماء البحار إسفنجة بحرية صفراء ونجمة بحر وردية تتسكع معا في البحر. كما شهدت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في 2019 انتشار صورة لنجم بحر يشبه باتريك ستار في فيلم الكرتون "سبونج بوب"، ما أضاف لمسة فكاهية إلى صور الطبيعة.
سلطعون

الاكثر لطفا في العالم

