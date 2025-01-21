أثار ضجة على الإنترنت.. السلطعون "الأكثر لطفا في العالم" (فيديو)

This is the cutest, spikiest, tiniest crab in the world! (Don't quote us on that—it's called hyperbole.)
It was found during an operation in the Gulf of Mexico, which collected samples of mesophotic and deep-sea coral species for lab rearing and propagation.
Credit: @sanctuaries pic.twitter.com/ObYx2YveHW
— noaa Fisheries (@NOAAFisheries) January 8, 2025
