غارات إسرائيلية تستهدف جنوب لبنان
بعد فشل إنقاذهم.. إعدام 90 حوتا "كاذبا" في أستراليا (فيديو)

منوعات

2025-02-20 | 13:00
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
بعد فشل إنقاذهم.. إعدام 90 حوتا &quot;كاذبا&quot; في أستراليا (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,212 مشاهدة

قرر مسؤولو الحياة البرية في أستراليا، إعدام 90 حوتا من فصيلة الحوت القاتل الكاذب، بعد أن حالت الظروف البحرية العنيفة دون إعادتها إلى البحر.

وبحسب وزارة الموارد الطبيعية والبيئة في تسمانيا الأسترالية، فقد "تم العثور على أكثر من 150 حوتا عالقا قرب نهر آرثر على الساحل الغربي للجزيرة مساء الثلاثاء.

وبحلول الأربعاء، كان 90 حوتا فقط لا يزالون على قيد الحياة، وعلى الرغم من أن فرق الإنقاذ حاولت إعادة اثنين إلى البحر، إلا أن الرياح العاتية والأمواج القوية أعادتهما فورا إلى الشاطئ.

وقالت المسؤولة عن إدارة الحادث في خدمة حدائق وحياة تسمانيا البرية شيلي غراهام: "البحر هائج جدا، والحيتان لا تستطيع تجاوز الأمواج العالية للخروج. كلما حاولنا إعادتها، تعود إلى الشاطئ مجددا".

وأظهر مقطع فيديو الحيتان المنتشرة على طول الشاطئ، بعضها نصف مدفون في الرمال، وأخرى محاصرة في المياه الضحلة بالقرب من الصخور.



وتعد هذه الحادثة الأكبر من نوعها في تسمانيا منذ 50 عاما، حيث تم العثور على مجموعة تتراوح بين 160 و170 حوتا قاتلا كاذبا عالقة على شاطئ بلاك ريفر في الساحل الشمالي للجزيرة في يونيو 1974، ولم يتضح عدد الناجين حينها.

وفي هذه الواقعة الأخيرة، قررت السلطات إعدام الحيتان العالقة لتقليل معاناتها، حيث أصبحت مضطربة ومشوشة بعد قضاء ساعات طويلة على الشاطئ.

وفي عمليات الإنقاذ الجماعية السابقة، تم استخدام معدات خاصة لنقل الحيتان إلى مناطق أكثر هدوءا، حيث يمكن تثبيتها في المياه قبل إطلاقها، لكن في هذه الحالة، كان من المستحيل إرسال معدات إلى الموقع البعيد وغير القابل للوصول، وفقا لما ذكره بريندون كلارك، مسؤول الارتباط في خدمة حدائق وحياة تسمانيا البرية.

وحذرت السلطات العامة من الاقتراب من موقع الحادث حفاظا على سلامتهم، حيث تزن الحيتان ما بين 500 كيلوجرام إلى 3 أطنان، مما قد يشكل خطرا على الأشخاص المتواجدين في المنطقة.

وتعتبر الحيتان نوعا محميا في تسمانيا، حتى بعد وفاتها، ويعد التدخل في جثثها مخالفة قانونية.
ووفقا للعلماء المتخصصين في سلوك الحيوانات البحرية، فإن معدلات نجاة الحيتان العالقة منخفضة جدا، حيث يمكنها البقاء على قيد الحياة لنحو 6 ساعات فقط على اليابسة قبل أن تبدأ حالتها في التدهور.

وقال الدكتور أنغوس هندرسون، الباحث في معهد الدراسات البحرية والقطبية بجامعة تسمانيا: "من غير الواضح دائما سبب جنوح الحيتان، لكن هذه الظاهرة تحدث منذ قرون في مختلف أنحاء العالم، بما في ذلك بشكل جماعي."

وأشار إلى وجود عدة أسباب طبيعية محتملة، مثل إصابة الحيتان القائدة بالمرض، أو فقدانها لمسارها، أو تعرضها للتشوش، إلى جانب عوامل أخرى مثل الطقس والاضطرابات المغناطيسية.

وأضاف: "هذه ثالث حالة جنوح جماعي للحيتان خلال خمس سنوات على الساحل الغربي لتسمانيا، لكن لم يتم تحديد ما إذا كانت هناك أنماط واضحة أو أسباب محددة لهذه الظاهرة".
>> تابع قناة السومرية على  تويتر

استراليا

اعدام حيتان

"حكاية لونا".. دراما خليجية تسلّط الضوء على قضية إنسانية بإطار درامي رومانسي
11:14 | 2025-02-20
ما تأثير القراءة والموسيقى على صحة كبار السن؟
09:50 | 2025-02-20
تحذير من هذه الأطعمة.. صحة العين في خطر!
01:20 | 2025-02-20
الكشف عن سر "الثقب الأسود" في المحيط الهادئ
14:03 | 2025-02-19
حسابك على "إنستغرام" قد يكون في خطر
12:29 | 2025-02-19
هواوي تطلق هاتفها ثلاثي الطي
11:36 | 2025-02-19
