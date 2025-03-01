باحترافية عالية.. مصور يلتقط صورة للتاريخ

Astro-photographer Josh Dury, has captured all the planets in the rarest photo ever taken by a human!
While it may not look like much to the naked eye, this photo achieved something that reportedly had never been managed before — every planet in one frame. pic.twitter.com/4QdNTUEbqW
— All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) February 27, 2025
Astro-photographer Josh Dury, has captured all the planets in the rarest photo ever taken by a human!
While it may not look like much to the naked eye, this photo achieved something that reportedly had never been managed before — every planet in one frame. pic.twitter.com/4QdNTUEbqW