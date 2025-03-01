Alsumaria Tv
ريال مدريد يسقط أمام بيتيس في الليغا
باحترافية عالية.. مصور يلتقط صورة للتاريخ

منوعات

2025-03-01 | 10:47
باحترافية عالية.. مصور يلتقط صورة للتاريخ
الحرة
1,987 شوهد

تمكن مصور محترف من التقاط صورة مذهلة للسماء تظهر فيها سبعة كواكب مجاورة للأرض في وقت واحد، في حدث نادر وربما غير مسبوق.

وتُظهر الصورة المركبة، التي التقطها المصور الفلكي جوش دوري، كواكب المريخ والمشتري وأورانوس وزحل والزهرة ونبتون وعطارد في مشهد واحد حدث هذا الأسبوع لأول مرة منذ عام 1982.

وبحسب موقع "لايف ساينس" فإن المركبات الفضائية التقطت في السابق صورا لجميع الكواكب في السماء من الفضاء، إلا أن الكاميرات الأرضية لم تتطور بما يكفي لالتقاطها من الأرض إلا مؤخرا، مما يعني أن الصورة هي الأولى من نوعها على الأرجح.

وقال دوري إن "سبعة (وربما 8) هو إنجاز لم يتحقق من قبل حسب معرفتي السابقة"، مشيرًا إلى أنه إذا قمنا بتضمين الأرض نفسها، التي تظهر في مقدمة الصورة، فإن عدد الكواكب الظاهرة يصل إلى ثمانية.

وأضاف أن "هذه الصورة قد تحمل رقما قياسيا كونها الأولى من نوعها التي تلتقط كواكب النظام الشمسي، مدمجة في صورة بانورامية مُركبة."

وجرى التقاط الصورة مباشرة بعد غروب الشمس في 22 فبراير من فوق سلسلة تلال في مقاطعة "سومرست" جنوب غربي المملكة المتحدة.


ومن المتوقع أن يتكرر هذا الحدث النادر في عام 2040 حيث يرجح خبراء إمكانية مشاهدته من مناطق عدة على كوكب لأرض.
صور

السماء

اخترنا لك
لمنع الجوع.. خيارات غذائية خلال فترة الصيام
06:24 | 2025-03-01
إيلون ماسك يستقبل طفله الـ 14 (صور)
06:15 | 2025-03-01
لا تجربها... 4 أحرف إذا كتبتها تؤدي إلى تعطل هاتف آيفون فوراً
04:15 | 2025-03-01
"ماذا سنطبخ اليوم؟".. الذكاء الاصطناعي يحل المعضلة الاصعب في رمضان
02:23 | 2025-03-01
السومرية ترفع منسوب التحدي بخطوة إشتاق إليها المشاهد... إليكم الخريطة الكاملة للبرامج والمسلسلات
02:01 | 2025-03-01
خطر جديد يداهم مستخدمي السجائر الالكترونية
01:33 | 2025-03-01
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
نعم، يجب استقباله كزعيم دولة
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
كلا، ماضيه يثير المخاوف
لا أهتم بالأمر
لا أهتم بالأمر
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

