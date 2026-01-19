Alsumaria Tv
النجوم يحتفلون بفعالية جوي أووردز 2026 في السعودية… والعراق غائب عن الترشيحات والجوائز!

منوعات

2026-01-19 | 07:38
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/author-details/44/جنيفر-فرحات
النجوم يحتفلون بفعالية جوي أووردز 2026 في السعودية… والعراق غائب عن الترشيحات والجوائز!
188 شوهد

أقيم حفل جوائز جوي أووردز 2026 في العاصمة الرياض مساء يوم 17 يناير، ليجمع نخبة من نجوم الفن والدراما والموسيقى وصناعة المحتوى من مختلف الدول العربية والعالم. تميز الحفل بأجواء احتفالية كبيرة، حيث ضم عروضًا موسيقية واستعراضية، وقدم منصة لتكريم أبرز المواهب في المنطقة، مع مشاركة عدد من الشخصيات العالمية التي أضفت على الحدث طابعًا دوليًا مميزًا.

أبرز الفائزين في جوي أووردز Joy Awards

شهد الحفل توزيع الجوائز في فئات متعددة، وكانت النتائج معبرة عن اختيارات الجمهور:

فئة الموسيقى: فاز فضل شاكر بجائزة أفضل فنان، بينما نالت أنغام لقب أفضل فنانة، فيما حازت أغنية "صحاك الشوق" على جائزة الأغنية المفضلة.

الدراما والتمثيل: عبد المحسن النمر فاز بلقب أفضل ممثل عن دوره في مسلسل "المرسي"، فيما نالت كريس بشار جائزة أفضل ممثلة، بينما حاز مسلسل "أشغال شقة" على أفضل مسلسل مصري، ومسلسل "سلمى" على أفضل مسلسل مشرقي، و"شارع الأعشى" على أفضل مسلسل خليجي، كما تم تكريم الوجه الجديد ترف العبيدي عن دورها في مسلسل "أمي".

الفئات الأخرى: شملت الجوائز أفضل رياضي ورياضية، وجائزة أفضل مؤثر ومؤثرة على وسائل التواصل، إضافة إلى جوائز صُنّاع الترفيه وجوائز الإنجاز مدى الحياة، وجوائز شخصية العام، إلى جانب تكريمات خاصة لبعض النجوم العالميين.
 
برأيك، لماذا غاب الحضور العراقي عن ترشيحات وجوائز جوي أووردز 2026، وهل يحتاج الفن العراقي إلى دعم أكبر، ومن الفنان أو العمل الذي كان يستحق تمثيل العراق هذا العام؟
 
أجواء الحفل والعروض

تميز الحفل بعروض فنية حية متنوعة، شملت عروض غنائية عالمية وعربية، مع تقديم فقرات استعراضية ومشاهد درامية قصيرة تكريمية، ما جعل الحدث ممتعًا ومتنوعًا للجمهور الحاضر والمشاهدين عبر البث المباشر. كما ركز الحفل على دمج عناصر الفنون التقليدية مع التكنولوجيا الحديثة في العروض، لتقديم تجربة بصرية وصوتية غنية.
 



غياب العراق عن الحضور القوي

كان اللافت في نسخة 2026 هو غياب العراق بشكل واضح عن الترشيحات والجوائز الكبرى رغم حضور نجوم العراق من بينهم: رحمة رياض، حاتم العراقي وأصيل الهميم.
 
 
ولم يحقق الفنانون والمنتجون العراقيون حضورًا بارزًا في القوائم النهائية، سواء في فئات الموسيقى أو الدراما أو التمثيل، وهو ما انعكس على ضعف تمثيل العراق إعلاميًا في الحفل مقارنة بدول عربية أخرى مثل مصر ولبنان والخليج.
 



هذا الغياب أثار نقاشات واسعة حول أهمية دعم المشهد الفني العراقي وتعزيز فرصه في الجوائز العربية الكبرى مستقبلًا.


>> تابع قناة السومرية على  منصة X
اخترنا لك
ميزة صور الغلاف تصل إلى واتساب‎
09:27 | 2026-01-19
موعد بداية شهر رمضان وعيد الفطر 2026
09:21 | 2026-01-19
مرآة الذكاء الاصطناعي: حين يخبرك ChatGPT كيف يراك!
08:34 | 2026-01-19
نسرين طافش تتألق بإطلالة حمراء جريئة بحفل توزيع جوائز Joy Awards لعام 2026 في السعودية
07:23 | 2026-01-19
"يوتيوب" ينتصر للآباء: ميزة جديدة تضع حدًّا نهائيًا لضياع وقت أطفالكم
06:33 | 2026-01-19
"ChatGPT" لم يعد مجانيا
13:19 | 2026-01-18

