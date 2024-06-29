مستوطنون يعتدون على منزل فلسطيني في الضفة (فيديو)

Our documentation via residents of Turmusaya: This morning, settlers attacked a house in the village, a few days after entering without causing harm. Today they came back and vandalized it, in front of a security camera. Several days ago a new outpost has been erected nearby. pic.twitter.com/gv45z6gcd4
— Yesh Din English (@Yesh_Din) June 28, 2024
