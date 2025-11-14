Alsumaria Tv
"نيوزويك" تختار السوداني لغلاف عددها المقبل حول رؤية "العراق أولاً"

سياسة

2025-11-14 | 05:20
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
&quot;نيوزويك&quot; تختار السوداني لغلاف عددها المقبل حول رؤية &quot;العراق أولاً&quot;
868 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – سياسية

اختارت مجلة نيوزويك، رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني ليكون موضوع غلاف عددها المقبل، حيث سلطت الضوء على رؤيته "العراق أولاً" وجهوده لتحقيق التوازن بين مصالح العراق مع الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ودفع البلاد نحو الاستقرار والنمو.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي للمجلة، ديف براغاد، إن قصة الغلاف تتناول دور السوداني في توجيه العراق نحو الاستقرار الإقليمي والتنمية.

وفي مقابلة حصرية مع المجلة، أكد السوداني أن حكومته نجحت في تحويل العراق إلى نموذج للاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيرًا إلى الإنجازات التي حققتها الحكومة مثل إجراء أول تعداد سكاني رقمي شامل منذ 1987، واستئناف الانتخابات المحلية، وتنفيذ إصلاحات اقتصادية وخدمية.

وأضاف أن الحكومة أطلقت "رؤية العراق 2050"، وهي خطة استراتيجية طويلة الأمد تعتمد على ست ركائز رئيسية تشمل الحوكمة الرقمية، والمواطنة المنتجة، والحكم العادل، والاستقلال والسيادة، والنمو الاقتصادي المبني على الابتكار، والتموضع الجيوسياسي الذي يعزز مكانة العراق إقليميًا ودوليًا.

وأشار السوداني إلى أن العراق حافظ على موقف متوازن مع الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ما مكّنه من لعب دور دبلوماسي فاعل ومنع استخدام أراضيه في النزاعات الإقليمية، كما أكد أن المدن العراقية أصبحت وجهة آمنة للاستثمار والسياحة، مع ارتفاع عائدات السياحة بنسبة تصل إلى 40%، وفق تقديرات مجلس السياحة العراقي.

وأكد رئيس الوزراء أن حكومته تضع مصلحة العراق وشعبه في المقام الأول، مع الالتزام بتعزيز التنمية والاستقرار، وبناء دولة قوية تستطيع مواجهة التحديات الداخلية والخارجية، وتحويل العراق إلى مركز اقتصادي واستراتيجي في المنطقة.

ولقراءة المقابلة كاملة: اضغط هنا
>>  تابع قناة السومرية على  منصة x
Alsumaria Tv

مفاوضات تشكيل الحكومة... مشهد حافل بالتعقيدات
02:18 | 2025-11-14
الرئيس الايراني يهنئ السوداني بالفوز بالمرتبة الاولى في الانتخابات
02:00 | 2025-11-14
إيران تهنئ العراق بنجاح الانتخابات
13:23 | 2025-11-13
بينها يخص معالجة المناطق السكنية.. القرارات الكاملة لجلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم
09:51 | 2025-11-13
السوداني يثني على جهود الاتحاد الأوروبي في الانتخابات النيابية
05:45 | 2025-11-13
المرشحون الذين حصلوا على صوت واحد فقط خلال الانتخابات
04:45 | 2025-11-13

