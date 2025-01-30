Alsumaria Tv
Alsumaria TV
الرئيسية
البرامج
السومرية نيوز السومرية - أخبار العراق
الرئيسية
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
مجالس المحافظات 2023
محليات
خاص السومرية
رياضة
أمن
دوليات
الساحة الفلسطينية
منوعات
للنساء فقط
تكنولوجيا
نتائج الامتحانات
فن وثقافة
إنفوغراف
أخبار الطقس
أخبار الأبراج
علم وعالم
كورونا اليوم
اقتصاد
الأبراج
Sumer Fm
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصورة
السومرية - البث المباشر بالصوت
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria TV
البث المباشر
Alsumaria Alsumaria
Alsumaria Alsumaria Loader
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria Alsumaria
البرامج
ترفيه
سياسة
مسلسلات
برامج سومر أف أم
رمضان السومرية
برامج سابقة
لقطات
جدول البرامج
Play
LIVE
السومرية نيوز
آخر الاخبار
أبرز الاخبار
الفيديو
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
قصف "إسرائيلي" على بلدة في الضفة الغربية
المزيد
SUMER FM
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
إستفتاء
الترددات
اعلن معنا
SUMER FMSumer
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
تفضيلاتي
الأبراج
حالة الطقس
الاستفتاءات
الترددات
اعلن معنا
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
Alsumaria
البث المباشر
Alsumaria TV
Alsumaria
الرئيسية
جدول البرامج
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
Alsumaria
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
الترددات
اعلن معنا
من نحن
اتصل بنا
Sumer
اتصل بنا
فرص العمل
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumaria حقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv.
Huawei
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria

الكشف عن سبب الانحناء غير العادي لسطح الأرض في العراق

علم وعالم

2025-01-30 | 07:32
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
الكشف عن سبب الانحناء غير العادي لسطح الأرض في العراق
المصدر:
وكالات
1,515 مشاهدة

أعلن فريق بحثي دولي، الكشف عن تأثير القوى الناتجة عن جبال زاغروس في منطقة كردستان العراق على كيفية انحناء سطح الأرض على مدى الـ20 مليون سنة الماضية.

وأظهرت الدراسة بقيادة جامعة غوتنغن في ألمانيا، والتي نشرتها مجلة Solid Earth، أن الصفيحة المحيطية القديمة المعروفة باسم "بحر التيثس" (Tethys Ocean أو Neo-Tethys)، والتي كانت تقع بين قارتي أوراسيا وشبه الجزيرة العربية، تنفصل أفقيا تحت سطح الأرض، ما يسبب انحناء غير عادي في المنطقة.

وعندما تتحرك القارات تجاه بعضها البعض على مدى ملايين السنين، تنزلق الصفائح المحيطية بينها إلى أعماق كبيرة تحت سطح الأرض.

وفي النهاية، تتصادم القارات، ما يؤدي إلى ارتفاع الصخور على أطرافها وتشكيل سلاسل جبلية هائلة مثل جبال زاغروس (سلسلة جبلية تقع غرب إيران وشرق العراق).

وبمرور الوقت، يتسبب وزن هذه الجبال في انحناء سطح الأرض حولها، ما يؤدي إلى تكوين منخفضات تتراكم فيها الرواسب، مثل تلك التي شكلت سهول بلاد الرافدين.
 


وباستخدام نماذج حسابية، وجد الباحثون أن وزن جبال زاغروس وحده لا يمكن أن يفسر الانحناء العميق الذي يصل إلى 3-4 كيلومترات في الجزء الجنوبي الشرقي من المنطقة. وأشارت النتائج إلى أن الصفيحة المحيطية "بحر التيثس" التي ما زالت متصلة بالصفيحة العربية، تنفصل تدريجيا من جنوب شرق تركيا إلى شمال غرب إيران، ما يزيد من انحناء سطح الأرض.

وقال الدكتور ريناس كوشناو، المؤلف الرئيسي للدراسة والباحث في قسم الجيولوجيا التركيبية والجيوفيزياء بجامعة غوتنغن: "كان من المفاجئ اكتشاف أن كمية الرواسب المتراكمة في المنطقة المدروسة أكبر مما يمكن تفسيره بوزن جبال زاغروس فقط. هذا يشير إلى أن الصفيحة المحيطية الغارقة تسحب المنطقة إلى الأسفل، ما يوفر مساحة أكبر لتراكم الرواسب".

ولا يفسر النموذج الجيوديناميكي الذي طوره الباحثون تطور سطح الأرض فقط، بل يمكن أن يساهم في مجالات أخرى، مثل استكشاف الموارد الطبيعية، بما في ذلك الرواسب المعدنية والطاقة الحرارية الأرضية، بالإضافة إلى تحسين تقييم مخاطر الزلازل.

وأضاف كوشناو: "هذا البحث يساهم في فهم كيفية عمل القشرة الأرضية الصلبة، ويمكن أن يكون له تطبيقات عملية في المستقبل".

 >> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر

العراق

انحناء الارض

+A
-A
facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
telegram
Messenger
telegram
Alsumaria Tv
أحدث الحلقات
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
زيارة الطبيب النفسي في العراق.. خجل أم خوف؟ - حلقة ٢١٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-30
Play
زيارة الطبيب النفسي في العراق.. خجل أم خوف؟ - حلقة ٢١٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-30
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شقلاوة اربيل - الحلقة ٢٠٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-30
Play
شقلاوة اربيل - الحلقة ٢٠٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-30
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
رغم التحريم والتجريم .. سوق بشري يرعب العراقيين - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
رغم التحريم والتجريم .. سوق بشري يرعب العراقيين - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-01-29
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
السنة.. العيش في الأماني الضالة - حلقة ٦٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
السنة.. العيش في الأماني الضالة - حلقة ٦٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-01-29
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
ارقام وتكسير الاغاني 29-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-29
Play
ارقام وتكسير الاغاني 29-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-29
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٩ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-29
Play
نشرة ٢٩ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-29
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
29-01-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
29-01-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-01-29
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
موضوع تغير الناس 29-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-29
Play
موضوع تغير الناس 29-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-29
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
المحامي أحمد الربيعي 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
المحامي أحمد الربيعي 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-01-29
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
أبراج - مقولة عجبتني 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:47 | 2025-01-29
Play
أبراج - مقولة عجبتني 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:47 | 2025-01-29
الأكثر مشاهدة
Morning Live
Play
Morning Live
زيارة الطبيب النفسي في العراق.. خجل أم خوف؟ - حلقة ٢١٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-30
Play
زيارة الطبيب النفسي في العراق.. خجل أم خوف؟ - حلقة ٢١٠ | الموسم 3
05:00 | 2025-01-30
ناس وناس
Play
ناس وناس
شقلاوة اربيل - الحلقة ٢٠٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-30
Play
شقلاوة اربيل - الحلقة ٢٠٦ | الموسم 7
04:00 | 2025-01-30
بعد التحري
Play
بعد التحري
رغم التحريم والتجريم .. سوق بشري يرعب العراقيين - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
رغم التحريم والتجريم .. سوق بشري يرعب العراقيين - الحلقة ٤١ | الموسم 4
15:30 | 2025-01-29
من الأخير
Play
من الأخير
السنة.. العيش في الأماني الضالة - حلقة ٦٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
السنة.. العيش في الأماني الضالة - حلقة ٦٨ | الموسم 1
14:30 | 2025-01-29
جات بالليل
Play
جات بالليل
ارقام وتكسير الاغاني 29-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-29
Play
ارقام وتكسير الاغاني 29-1-2025 | 2025
13:00 | 2025-01-29
نشرة أخبار السومرية
Play
نشرة أخبار السومرية
نشرة ٢٩ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-29
Play
نشرة ٢٩ كانون الثاني ٢٠٢٥ | 2025
12:45 | 2025-01-29
العراق في دقيقة
Play
العراق في دقيقة
29-01-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
29-01-2025 | 2025
12:30 | 2025-01-29
استديو Noon
Play
استديو Noon
موضوع تغير الناس 29-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-29
Play
موضوع تغير الناس 29-1-2025 | 2025
07:00 | 2025-01-29
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
Play
صباحكم أحلى مع سلمى
المحامي أحمد الربيعي 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-01-29
Play
المحامي أحمد الربيعي 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:30 | 2025-01-29
طل الصباح
Play
طل الصباح
أبراج - مقولة عجبتني 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:47 | 2025-01-29
Play
أبراج - مقولة عجبتني 29-1-2025 | 2025
02:47 | 2025-01-29
اخترنا لك
يحتمل ارتطامه بالأرض.. مراقبة كويكب وتحديد موعد الخطر
08:53 | 2025-01-30
ما هو "الجوع الخفي" الذي يصيب مرضى السكري حول العالم؟
10:05 | 2025-01-29
ما حقيقة تسجيل سيارة "تسلا" لإيلون ماسك ضمن قائمة الكويكبات؟
09:10 | 2025-01-28
كارثة تلوح بالأفق.. الملايين مهددون بالموت!
09:08 | 2025-01-28
اكتشاف مذهل: الشيح الأبيض سلاح جديد في مواجهة سرطان القولون!
05:00 | 2025-01-28
هل بناه البشر؟.. جدل حول أقدم هرم في العالم
07:37 | 2025-01-27
على مضض
على مضض
ايجابية
ايجابية
متوترة
متوترة
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.
النتائج تعكس آراء المشاركين وليست قياساً للرأي العام.

أبراج

على السومرية

إشترك بنشرتنا الاخبارية
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
إشترك
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Alsumaria mobile app on Android Alsumaria mobile app on Android
Alsumaria mobile app on IOS Alsumaria mobile app on IOS
Alsumaria mobile app on huawei Alsumaria mobile app on huawei
إشترك بخدمة التلغرام
تحديثات مباشرة ويومية
إشترك
جدول البرامج
الترددات
بث حي
البرامج
رمضان 2024
ترفيه
رمضان 2023
سياسة
رمضان 2022
السومرية نيوز
سياسة
محليات
خاص السومرية
أمن
دوليات
منوعات
أخبار الأبراج
أخبار الطقس
إنفوغراف
فن وثقافة
نتائج الامتحانات
تكنولوجيا
للنساء فقط
علم وعالم
رياضة
اقتصاد
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
فرص عمل
من نحن
تفضيلاتي
حالة الطقس
الأبراج
الاستفتاءات
فريق السومرية
Summer
انضم الى ملايين المتابعين
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
سياسة الخصوصية
AlSumaria
حمّل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الاول لاخبار العراق
Huawei
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.
الترددات
اتصل بنا
اعلن معنا
المزيدعرض أقل
البرامج
السومرية نيوز
البث المباشر
SUMER FMSumer
Sumer
حمل تطبيق السومرية
المصدر الأول لأخبار العراق
Playstore
Apple
Huawei
تابع قناة السومرية
Youtube - Alsumaria
Instagram - Alsumaria
Twitter - Alsumaria
Facebook - Alsumaria
Telegram - Alsumaria
Rss - Alsumaria
من نحن
سياسة الخصوصية
ALsumariaحقوق التأليف والنشر © 2025 Alsumaria.tv. جميع الحقوق محفوظة.