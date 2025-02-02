Alsumaria Tv
مشهد غير مسبوق للقمر والأرض (فيديو)

علم وعالم

2025-02-02 | 11:42
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
مشهد غير مسبوق للقمر والأرض (فيديو)
المصدر:
وكالات
1,212 مشاهدة

تمكنت مركبة فضائية تابعة لوكالة ناسا الأميركية، السبت، من التقاط صورا خلابة خلال رحلتها التي من المقرر أن تحط فيها على القمر في 2 اذار المقبل.

وأعلنت شركة فايرفلاي أيروسبيس الأميركية، السبت، التقاط مركبتها بلو غوست لأول صور للقمر من مدار المركبة حول الأرض.

وأوضحت الشركة أن الصور تم نشرها يوم الاثنين، على منصة إكس، حيث تظهر إحداها منظرا للقمر من سطح المركبة الذي يبلغ ارتفاعه 2 متر، بالإضافة إلى صورة للقمر نفسه.
 


مع استمرار بلو غوست في رحلتها إلى القمر، من المقرر أن تحط المركبة في 2 اذار المقبل، كما أكدت الشركة أنها ستوفر تحديثات دورية حول المهمة في الفترة القادمة.

وقد التقطت المركبة أيضا صورا وفيديوهات لكوكب الأرض، بما في ذلك مشهد لكسوف الأرض للشمس، حيث تعرض المركبة للظلام لفترة قصيرة مع اختفاء الضوء الشمسي بسبب مرور الأرض أمام الشمس، وفق ما ذكرت شبكة سي إن إن.

كما أصدرت فايرفلاي، يوم الجمعة، فيديو يظهر بلو غوست وهي تلتقط صورة لكسوف الأرض للقمر أثناء رحلتها في المدار.
 


وقال ويليام كوجان، كبير مهندسي بلو غوست في فايرفلاي، في رسالة عبر البريد الإلكتروني: "صور القمر الأولية وصورة كوكب الأرض المعروفة بـبلو ماربل التي التقطتها مركبتنا تمثل كل ما عملت عليه هذه الفرق الشجاعة والمثابرة على مدار السنوات الثلاث الماضية. ونحن على وشك البدء فقط".

وأضاف كوجان: "مركبتنا في منتصف الطريق إلى القمر، ونحن نتوقع التقاط المزيد من الصور الرائعة، والأهم من ذلك، أننا سنجمع بيانات علمية حاسمة لعملائنا من وكالة ناسا على طول الطريق، مما سيسهم في بناء وجود دائم على القمر ويفتح آفاقًا للاستكشاف في أنحاء نظامنا الشمسي".

تحمل المركبة عشرة أجهزة علمية وتقنية تابعة لوكالة ناسا ضمن مبادرة “خدمات الحمولة التجارية للقمر CLPS التي تهدف إلى جمع البيانات عن سطح القمر وإرسالها، وتعد جزءا من برنامج أرتيميس التابع لناسا، الذي يسعى لإرسال رواد فضاء إلى القمر لأول مرة منذ أكثر من 50 عاما.

 >> تابع قناة السومرية على تويتر

الارض

القمر

مشهد رائع

