مشهد غير مسبوق للقمر والأرض (فيديو)

Week 2 brings a "lesson" in orbital mechanics and thermal dynamics. Our #GhostRiders break down why the scenic route is beneficial as Blue Ghost travels to the Moon! #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/ZdaYottwTa
— Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 30, 2025
Week 2 brings a "lesson" in orbital mechanics and thermal dynamics. Our #GhostRiders break down why the scenic route is beneficial as Blue Ghost travels to the Moon! #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/ZdaYottwTa
I spy with my little lander, a Moon in the distance. Check out Blue Ghost's amazing view of Earth eclipsing the Moon as the lander travels on orbit. Our #GhostRiders can't wait to share more postcard worthy moments as we continue on our roadtrip. #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/OUGfHgSPLC
— Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 31, 2025
I spy with my little lander, a Moon in the distance. Check out Blue Ghost's amazing view of Earth eclipsing the Moon as the lander travels on orbit. Our #GhostRiders can't wait to share more postcard worthy moments as we continue on our roadtrip. #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/OUGfHgSPLC