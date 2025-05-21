Alsumaria Tv
كويكب ضخم يدنو من الأرض بسرعة هائلة (فيديو)

علم وعالم

2025-05-21 | 04:45
Alsumaria Tv https://www.alsumaria.tv/authors
كويكب ضخم يدنو من الأرض بسرعة هائلة (فيديو)
404 شوهد

السومرية نيوز – علم وعالم

أفاد العلماء أن كويكبا بحجم منزل، اكتشف حديثا، سيقترب من الأرض يوم 21 مايو بمسافة آمنة تعادل ثلث المسافة بين الأرض والقمر.

وفقا لوكالة ناسا، سيكون هذا الاقتراب في حوالي الساعة 17:30 بتوقيت غرينتش يوم 21 مايو، حيث سيمر الكويكب المسمى 2025 KF على مسافة 115 ألف كم (71700 ميل) فقط من الأرض.

وأثناء مروره، سيتحرك الكويكب بسرعة 41650 كم في الساعة (25880 ميلا في الساعة) نسبة إلى الأرض. وسيقترب أكثر من المنطقة القطبية الجنوبية للأرض قبل أن يواصل مداره الطويل حول الشمس.

ولا يعد 2025 KF حاليا جسما خطيرا محتملا، كما أنه لا يشكل أي خطر لاصطدامه بالقمر، حيث سيمر من مسافة تقارب 226666 كم (140844 ميلا).
 


ووفقا لمركز الكواكب الصغيرة، اكتشف الفلكيون هذا الجسم الصخري في 19 مايو بواسطة مشروع MAP في صحراء أتاكاما التشيلية، أي قبل أيام قليلة فقط من اقترابه الوثيق بكوكبنا.

ويقدر أن قطر الكويكب يتراوح بين 10-23 مترا (32 و75 قدما)، أي بحجم منزل تقريبا. وحتى لو اصطدم بالأرض، فإن حجمه الصغير يعني أنه من المحتمل أن يحترق في الغلاف الجوي دون أي تهديد لسكان الكوكب، بحسب علماء ناسا.

ومنذ أن بدأت ناسا مراقبة السماء بحثا عن الأجسام الخطيرة المحتملة في صيف 1998، سجلت ما يقارب 40 ألف كويكبا قريبا من الأرض. ونعلم اليوم أن الكويكبات بحجم السيارة تمر قرب الأرض سنويا.

ومن بين هذه الكويكبات، يصنف نحو 4700 منها كأجسام خطيرة محتملة، رغم أن علماء مركز دراسات الأجسام القريبة من الأرض أكدوا أنه من غير المرجح أن يصطدم أي كويكب قادر على إحداث دمار واسع بالأرض خلال القرن المقبل.

جدير بالذكر أن مسار 2025 KF لن يقترب حتى من كسر الرقم القياسي لأقرب كويكب يمر بالأرض، والذي سجله كويكب بحجم سيارة في عام 2020 عندما مر على بعد 2950 كم (1830 ميلا) فقط من سطح الأرض.

 >> تابع قناة السومرية على  منصةX

كويكب

يقترب

الارض

